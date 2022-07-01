ISRO will thoroughly test the crew escape system but have doubts about Chandrayaan-2's sensors

The Indian space agency will extensively test the crew escape systems of its rocket before Indian astronauts are put into it and also the moon lander before the Chandrayaan-3 mission is launched, its chief said on Thursday.

Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) Chairman S. Somanath also said the space agency had doubts about the sensors of the Chandrayaan-2 mission, launched a couple of years ago, and which crashed into the lunar surface.

The ISRO is not in a hurry to go to the moon and is working on making its moon lander more rugged, he said.

Somanath was speaking to reporters here after the successful launch of three Singaporean satellites with the Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle-C53 (PSLV-C53) rocket.

Queried about the status of India's human space mission or Gaganyaan, he said it will not be in this year or next year.

"The Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle Mark III (GSLV Mk III) rocket will be human-rated. We have to prove its safety systems. The safety systems have to be tested," he said.

According to him, four crew escape demonstrations will be carried out and unmanned GSLV-Mk III rockets will be sent up before the actual human space mission.