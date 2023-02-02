By SAM Ak

However, France was aware of the potential for this technology on smaller-capacity, length routes. They also saw a smaller jetliner as an emblem of France's post-war revival of commercial aircraft manufacturing and a means to regain its importance. Though it tried to take on a new market, and the conditions appeared to tilt the balance to its advantage, several elements fought to achieve the opposite. In the first place, the reliability of the pure turbine engine still needed to be proven, particularly during the cargo goes midway through. It was noisy, fuel-hungry and prone to deterioration in range, as shown by the original Comet 1, which had an average range.

Applicable engine capability was an issue, as the original thrust-pound de Havilland Ghost powerplants were highly insufficient. In addition, it was debated whether the speed of short-medium-range and short-range routes, specifically those connecting Paris towards European cities, could be used to drastically reduce the block times of the routes covered by turboprop and piston equipment tmarines.com. Would such a plan also yield a profit? Apart from the necessity to expand the fuselage's skin gauges to meet the significantly higher internal pressure required for flights at altitudes up to feet, the British aviation industry was taught-or could teach two other lessons. While Vickers had to develop its heavier, overengineered cargo go to accommodate cargo high-temperature operation, elevation, and short-field Empire airports, it was much more costly to run. I had only a few airlines using it.