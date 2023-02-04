Apple hits 935 million paid subscriptions

Apple has surpassed more than 935 million paid subscriptions, after setting an all-time revenue record of $20.8 billion in services.

Apple CEO Tim Cook said that the company achieved double-digit revenue growth from App Store subscriptions and set all-time revenue records across several categories, including cloud and payment services.

"All told, Apple now has more than 935 million paid subscriptions," Cook informed.

The number of paid subscribers' number is up more than 150 million during the last 12 months alone and nearly four times what Apple had just five years ago.