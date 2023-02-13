Cinema promotes Artificial Intelligence as a product of lone male geniuses

Artificial intelligence (AI) is suffering from severe gender imbalance, risking the development of discriminatory technology and cinema promotes it as the product of lone male geniuses with God-like complexes, researchers have revealed.

The study by the University of Cambridge found that just 8 percent of all depictions of AI professionals from a century of the film are women -- and half of these are shown as subordinate to men.

Researchers said that such cultural tropes and a lack of female representation affects career aspirations and sector recruitment.

Without enough women building AI, there is a high risk of gender bias seeping into the algorithms set to define the future, they said in a paper published in the journal Public Understanding of Science.