1 Indian firm receiving 5 spear-phishing emails per day

One Indian organisation receives five highly-personalised spear-phishing emails per day and users at companies with more than a 50 per cent remote workforce are witnessing higher levels of suspicious emails, a report has revealed.



India has the highest number of suspicious emails per day and 53 per cent of Indian firms were victims of spear-phishing in 2022 and on average, 24 per cent had at least one email account compromised through account takeover, according to IT security firm Barracuda Networks.



On average, organisations take nearly 100 hours to identify, respond to and remediate a post-delivery email threat.



Meanwhile, India organisations take 67 hours to detect the attack and 53 hours to respond and remediate after the attack is detected.



"Even though spear phishing is low volume, with its targeted and social engineering tactics, the technique leads to a disproportionate number of successful breaches, and the impact of just one successful attack can be devastating," said Fleming Shi, CTO, Barracuda.