How to play Points Rummy on GetMega Rummy App?

By : Influencer Megashots

Points Rummy is one of the many variations of the traditional card game, rummy. With the advent of technology, playing rummy has become even more convenient and enjoyable through mobile apps like GetMega Rummy. This article would help you with playing Points Rummy on the GetMega Rummy app, ensuring a seamless and thrilling gaming experience.

About GetMega

GetMega is an innovative mobile app that offers a platform for playing popular Indian card games like rummy. With a user-friendly interface, secure transactions, and a wide range of game options, GetMega provides a seamless gaming experience for rummy enthusiasts. Download the app today and enjoy the thrill of online rummy anytime, anywhere.

Getting Started:

To begin playing Points Rummy on the GetMega Rummy app, follow these simple steps:

Download and Install the App

Visit the official website of GetMega and download the app from a given link.

Create an Account

Launch the app and register by providing the required details. You may also log in using your existing social media accounts.

Add Cash

To play Points Rummy, you'll need to add funds to your account. Tap on the "Add Cash" button and follow the on-screen instructions to complete the transaction securely.

Selecting the Game

Once you have completed the initial setup, follow these steps to select the Points Rummy game:

Open the GetMega Rummy App

Open the app on your mobile and sign up for the account.

Tap on "Points Rummy"

On the main screen, locate the "Points Rummy" option and tap on it to proceed.

Choose the Table

Next, select the table that suits your desired entry fee and prize pool. The app provides various options based on your preferences.