Why denouncing terrorism gives some people heartache?

By : Salil Gewali

The publication of my previous article,"' The Kerala Story' – a wakeup call, not propaganda," (ORGANISER, dated May 12, 2023) has triggered lots of reactions; the article got viral on WhatsApp. While some lost their sanity, I received many emails from concerned citizens who profusely appreciated the piece. Some of the left-leaning individuals even got personal and expressed their anger with a string of expletives. One even wrote an article criticizing me. They clearly demanded why I defended the film that showed a particular community in a poor light. The majority of them referred to me as a far-right extremist and "Modi Bhakta". I wished I could retort and answer in their own words. But, for "various reasons," I chose to reply as sensibly and as possible.

****

No "object" in this world is similar to another object, nor is the "thought process" of each human being. No two individuals carry a similar line of thought; just as no two waves in the ocean are identical, there are variations to "some degree." Even under one roof, the mother's views clash with her daughter, while the father's views conflict with all the children. Therefore, each individual has his/her own mental eyes to look at and analyze any specific object or subject. So, it is wise not to "belittle" others for not thinking in a specific way we believe is right. Yes, while some initially embraced the theories of Karl Marx as the most ideal, others rejected them downright; the consequent history is a significant "testimony" with endless conflicts and bloodbaths.

So far as my understanding is concerned, one should neither be "left-leaning" nor "right-leaning" but should be "righteous-leaning"! Sincere efforts must be made for that. Because, at the end of the day, the former two will let you down while "righteousness" takes you towards TRUTH and inner peace. However, amidst the cacophony of prejudiced information, views, and opinions received through everyday media, entertainment, and interaction, it is undoubtedly challenging for everyone to remain "unaffected." Over time, we also might tend to act differently with different sets of "likes and dislikes" because of the influence of what we have absorbed, whether intentionally or unintentionally. Therefore, ancient sages of India recommended that an ardent "truth seeker" not to fall victim to "probable" wrong information/ideas/gratification of the external world. They suggest turning inward, shutting out all sense world, and meditating.

Oh sorry, some groups of intellectuals of India might call me a "Modi supporter" for recommending YOGA, as I've already been bracketed. But now, I'm least bothered. It should be remembered that YOGA is the only means to get the highest knowledge by practicing "thoughtlessness."

The self-loathing Indian intellectuals should know that the Indian mystics found their admirers in their Western masters! Even the front-ranking thinkers of modern times, such as Schrödinger, Emerson, W. Butler Yeats, were amazed at the profound concept of Yoga. Perhaps, our Indians do not want to know these proud facts, which is why they kept mocking Hindus practicing Yoga and medication. Until the UNO declared June 21 as Yoga Day, Indian leftist media branded the ancient discipline as a tool of the Hindutva group to further its communal agenda. They peddled the news that Yoga would only bring communal disharmony in the country and undermine the minority.

Albert Einstein once claimed: "I think 99 times and find nothing. I stop thinking, swim in silence, and the truth comes to me." Here it is quite obvious that it took the West over 5000 years to acknowledge the scientific validity of the yogic discipline.

So, in my humble quest for the "right" path and expression of my views and ideas, if some people identify me as a right-winger, it is their problem. I consider it a sheer waste of time to get after them. No surprise, the so-called intellectuals on social media, particularly TWITTER, stereotype and look down upon Hindus expressing their patriotic fervour.

Now concerning my write-up on the film "The Kerala Story" (TKS). Frankly speaking, one should not be concerned about whether 32000 or 32 or 3 girls were brainwashed and converted to Islam. But all should be apprehensive about how "terrorism" has been rearing its ugly head and frightening 320 million or more people worldwide. I advise those extreme liberals to read about the plight of the hapless ladies from Afghanistan and some Arabian countries to learn about the ordeal they endure. Here people from their own community are the oppressors, who reportedly dehumanize the females; women hardly have personal freedom.