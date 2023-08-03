Hackers stealing WhatsApp users' data in India via fake Android chat app

Hackers are using a fake Android chatting app called 'SafeChat' to steal data from targeted individuals in South Asia, including India, via malicious payload delivered directly through WhatsApp chat.

Cyber-security firm Cyfirma obtained advanced Android malware targeting individuals in the South Asia region. The suspicious Android malware is a dummy chatting app.

"Our initial technical analyses revealed that APT Bahamut is behind the attack. The nature of this attack, along with previous incidents involving APT Bahamut, possibly indicate that it was carried out to serve the interests of one nation-state government," the report noted.

Notably, APT Bahamut has previously targeted Khalistan supporters, advocating for a separate nation, posing an external threat to India.

"The threat actor has also aimed at military establishments in Pakistan and individuals in Kashmir, all aligning with the interests of one nation state government," the security researchers indicated.

The Android spyware is suspected to be a variant of "Coverlm," which steals data from communication apps such as Telegram, Signal, WhatsApp, Viber, and Facebook Messenger.