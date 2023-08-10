YouTube testing new 'For You' section on channel homepages

Creators cannot opt out during this experiment but when the company will roll this out to everyone, creators will be able to control whether the For You section will be shown on their channels and which content types will be shown.

Last week, the video-sharing platform had started testing improvements to the channel page layout. The platform also announced that it was testing artificial intelligence (AI) auto-generated summaries.

This feature will make it easier for users to read a quick summary about a video and decide whether it is the right fit for them. The company noted that these summaries do not replace video descriptions which are written by creators.