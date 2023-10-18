No child sexual abuse material detected on our platform: YouTube after MeitY notice

Google-owned YouTube on Monday said that after multiple investigations, it has not detected any kind of child sexual abuse material (CSAM) on its platform, and has submitted its formal response to the IT Ministry, after it was served a notice, along with other social media intermediaries last week, by MeitY to remove any CSAM on their platforms.

In a statement to IANS, a YouTube spokesperson said that based on "multiple thorough investigations, we did not detect CSAM on our platform, nor did we receive examples or evidence of CSAM on YouTube from regulators”.

The spokesperson added that no form of content that endangers minors is allowed on YouTube.

“We will continue to heavily invest in the teams and technologies that detect, remove and deter the spread of this content. We are committed to work with all collaborators in the industry-wide fight to stop the spread of CSAM),” said the company spokesperson.

According to the platform, majority of videos featuring minors on YouTube do not violate its policies. But when it comes to kids, YouTube takes “extra cautious approach towards our enforcement”.