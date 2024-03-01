Wearable Technologies – 5 Gadgets to Wear Around

By Jason Smith

Welcome to a new age where anything you wear is a utility. Be it a watch, a shiny bracelet, or funky shades, it can do more than you think.

Wearable technologies, or wearables weren’t a common sight a decade ago. However, as tech experimented, chances are high that you’re using a wearable right now.

With time, wearables, consciously or unconsciously have become an integral part of our lives. Take the example of smartwatches. Who would’ve thought that Rado or Sveston would be competing with Apple smartwatches?

But, as we said before, wearables don’t only include smartwatches. There’s a diverse range of wearables spanning from the gaming industry to the health, education, travel, sports, and fashion industry.

To know why wearables are one of the tech’s finest inventions, stick with us. In this article, we’ll explore some wearables that have proven to be the best.

Without further ado, let’s get started.

Smartwatches:

Smartwatches don’t need any introduction. They’re the most widely used wearable by the people.

Reason?

It doesn't only show us the time. In fact, it warns us in desperate times.

How?

Because it keeps a check on your activity. It warns you about increasing blood pressure, cholesterol, and heart rate. Moreover, it keeps track of how much you’ve walked too.

Apart from health benefits, smartwatches have been a real boon for busy people. Without taking out their cell phones every time, they can cater to incoming notifications. Not only this, they can call, take photos, and use smartwatches like their cell phones.

Well, these are some famous benefits that everyone knows.

Some smartwatches are etched with geographic sensors. These sensors can detect seismic activity way before a human does. So, whenever there’s an earthquake, these smartwatches can warn you. This way, you can warn others and find a safe haven for yourself.

Smart Clothing:

When the world is readily adopting a trend, how can the fashion industry stay behind? Well, they can’t because they’re the trendsetters.

Imagine you’re in the early 2000s. Someone presents you with the idea of clothes that adjust body temperature. Moreover, such clothes have GPS tracking so you’re never really lost.

Will you entertain such an idea? Or like the most, you’ll knock it off and come back to reality?

Well, this is the reality now. Smart clothing isn’t anything like normal clothes. The fabric contains numerous sensors that stabilize the body.

Moreover, to keep the fashion sense alive, such clothes are designed for a broad category of people. So, there’s no chance you can’t find smart clothes that won’t fit you or complement your fashion sense.

Exoskeletons:

Another remarkable tech invention that has greatly reduced the burden of industrial workers.

Exoskeletons are more like artificial limbs. Wearing them, the workers can feel enhanced abilities to lift heavy objects. Moreover, it greatly reduces the injuries involved in the workplace.

AR/VR Headsets:

AR/VR headsets find numerous applications across multiple sectors. Be it health, gaming, or the entertainment industry, AR/VR has been a game changer.

Talking about the health sector, this tech has produced remarkable results.

How?

The human body has many no-go areas. Reaching those places required vast expertise. However, the introduction of AR/VR headsets enabled doctors to successfully operate in those areas.

Coming to the gaming sector, AR/VR headsets provide a breathtaking gaming experience. Assisted by an AR/VR headset, the gamers can practically feel they’re the game’s protagonist.

In the entertainment industry, AR/VR provides a cinematic experience while sitting on your sofa. With exceptional sound and video quality, people can thoroughly enjoy movies with AR/VR headsets.

Smart Shoes:

When it comes to shoes, some people don’t really desire anything except comfort and style. And that’s how it should be, right?

However, smart shoes will change your outlook on footwear.

Why?

To call smart shoes “shoes” would be an injustice. They’re highly advanced footwear designed to meet your tech-related needs. Other than providing a wholesome experience, smart shoes are equipped with Bluetooth.

Essential data like steps, calories, are vitals are constantly monitored by smart shoes. With Bluetooth connected to a cell phone, this information is readily available.

For HIIT athletes, smart shoes are the best. It can increase their training efficiency, keep them updated, and fulfill their fashion sense.

Bottom Line:

Wearables have changed our lives and for all good reasons. Be it health, fashion, or sports, wearables find their applications in everything. Moreover, as the tech progresses, wearables are going to get more involved in our lives.

