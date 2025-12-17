For Solution to AI’s Energy Crisis, Look at the Human Brain

By Subhrajit Mukherjee, Shiv Nadar University

As artificial intelligence races ahead, its capacities and limitations are now being computed by those at the forefront of the revolution – people such as OpenAI CEO Sam Altman – in terms of gigawatts of electricity. This is because the data centers that power AI consume vast and increasing amounts of electricity. US media recently reported that OpenAI, which runs ChatGPT, has a target to build 250 GW of capacity by 2033. To put that in perspective, the total installed capacity of India, the world’s most populous country, was 476 GW in June 2025.

At the fundamental physical level, this power-guzzling happens because a lot of electricity is spent in simply moving data between memory and processor. If our devices could compute and store data in the same spot, that would dramatically reduce power consumption.

That is what neuromorphic hardware promises to do. The word “neuromorphic” refers to brain-like systems and devices.

The human brain is a masterclass in efficiency. You glance at your phone, hear a familiar tune, or catch the aroma of food from the kitchen, and your brain instantly knows what’s happening. It doesn’t just sense; it recognises, decides, and remembers.

The magic happens because billions of neurons are tied and fire together, and the microscopic junctions between them, known as synapses, change strength with every experience. This tight interweaving of sensing, processing and memory lets us recognise faces or hum a melody using barely the energy of an LED light.

Traditional computers, by contrast, are clunky multitaskers. Sensors gather data, processors compute, and memory chips store results. Every bit of data must travel back and forth, wasting time and power. This so-called von Neumann bottleneck is why even our fastest chips struggle with energy-hungry artificial intelligence.

Neuromorphic electronics turn this model inside out. Here, memory and computation live together, just like in the brain.

Imagine electronics that can not just store data or follow code, but perceive the world, learn from it, and remember what matters. That idea, once science fiction, is becoming a reality in neuromorphic electronics, where devices begin to behave like tiny brains.

Such devices would solve more than the energy crisis alone. They would also address the plateauing of growth in computing power, which has steadily multiplied over the years following Moore’s Law: a projection that the number of transistors on an integrated circuit doubles approximately every two years.

After decades of steady miniaturisation, Moore’s Law is slowing. Transistors are approaching atomic limits, and squeezing them any smaller is no longer sustainable.

Neuromorphic hardware promises to herald a new “More than Moore” era. Imagine phones or sensors that learn locally, without relying on distant cloud servers. For AI, this means faster responses, lower energy bills, and greater privacy, all vital in an era of connected everything.

Devices made from exotic materials can learn from the signals they receive, adjusting their internal states with every pulse. Over time, they “remember” patterns by forming hardware training that happens without software.