Zomato Owner Deepinder Goyal’s “Temple” Wearable, Experimental Brain Blood-Flow Monitor Draws Scientific Debate

How the Temple Device Is Presented

Goyal and his team describe Temple as a non-invasive wearable sensor that continuously tracks blood flow to the brain or head region, and potentially other indicators of neurological health. This is based on the idea that cerebral blood flow and its changes over time can be informative about brain ageing and function, and that monitoring those changes continuously could yield insights into how the brain ages.

A key concept associated with Temple is the “Gravity Ageing Hypothesis,” which suggests that the force of gravity acting on blood circulation over a lifetime may progressively reduce blood flow to the brain and contribute to ageing processes. Goyal has publicly discussed this idea, though he acknowledges it as a hypothesis rather than established fact.

Importantly, the device is still in the experimental stage and has not undergone large-scale clinical validation or regulatory approval as a medical device for diagnosing or treating health conditions.