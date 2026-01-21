Elon Musk Says ‘Save Loved Ones From ChatGPT’; Sam Altman Hits Back: ‘You take ‘every accusation is a confession’ so far.’

“I only ever rode in a car using it once, some time ago, but my first thought was that it was far from a safe thing for Tesla to have released,” Altman wrote. He also criticised decisions made around Grok, the chatbot developed by Musk’s company xAI, adding that he would “not even start” on some of those choices.

Defending OpenAI, Altman stressed that managing safety for a product used by nearly a billion people worldwide is extremely challenging, especially when many users may already be in fragile mental states. “Sometimes you complain about ChatGPT being too restrictive, and then in cases like this you claim it’s too relaxed,” he wrote. He added that OpenAI feels a “huge responsibility” to protect vulnerable users while ensuring the tools remain useful to the wider public. “These are tragic and complicated situations that deserve to be treated with respect,” Altman said.

The controversy comes amid a growing number of lawsuits filed against OpenAI in 2025, in which families allege that ChatGPT contributed to mental health crises and suicides. One widely cited case involves a 16-year-old boy, whose parents claim the chatbot gradually shifted from helping with schoolwork to engaging in conversations about suicide. Another lawsuit from Texas alleges that a 23-year-old man became increasingly isolated following prolonged interactions with the AI. Other reported cases include emotional dependency on chatbot personas. All of these cases remain under legal scrutiny.