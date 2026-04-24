Meta to Cut 8,000 Jobs as AI Spending Surges to $135 Billion This Year

Meta will cut about 8,000 jobs and halt hiring for 6,000 roles as part of a major restructuring.
CEO Mark Zuckerberg says AI is transforming work, enabling fewer employees to handle larger workloads.
Companies like Amazon, Oracle, and Microsoft are also cutting jobs while investing heavily in AI.
On Thursday, April 23, 2026, Meta informed its employees about a major round of layoffs, marking one of the largest workforce reductions in recent years. The move reflects a broader trend across the tech industry, where companies are aggressively shifting toward artificial intelligence. Meta plans to cut around 10% of its global workforce—approximately 8,000 jobs—starting next month, while also freezing hiring for about 6,000 open roles.
The workforce reduction comes as the company ramps up its overall spending on AI infrastructure. Chief Executive Officer Mark Zuckerberg indicated that 2026 could be a turning point in how work is done, with AI tools enabling a single employee to handle tasks that previously required entire teams. The company has framed the layoffs as a move to improve efficiency and redirect resources toward AI development and other high-priority investments.
Meta’s capital expenditure on AI is expected to rise to as much as $135 billion this year, nearly matching its combined spending over the previous three years. This shift highlights a broader transformation within the company, which is increasingly prioritising the development of advanced AI models and infrastructure to remain competitive.
The layoffs follow earlier, smaller job cuts this year and represent the company’s largest workforce reduction since 2023. Despite previous hiring rebounds, Meta is now making a structural shift by recalibrating its staffing levels, as automation and AI-driven productivity reshape operational needs and reduce reliance on large teams.
Meta is not alone in this transition. Across the tech sector, companies are balancing massive AI investments with workforce reductions. Amazon has eliminated tens of thousands of roles in recent months, while Oracle has also announced significant job cuts amid rising costs linked to data centre expansion and AI infrastructure.
Meanwhile, Microsoft is taking a more gradual approach by offering voluntary retirement packages to long-tenured employees, targeting roughly 7% of its US workforce. CEO Satya Nadella has highlighted that AI is already reshaping internal operations, with automated systems handling a growing share of coding and development tasks.
These developments indicate a fundamental shift in the tech industry, as companies invest heavily in AI capabilities while redesigning their workforce structures—fewer employees, but more specialised and high-value roles focused on managing and advancing AI systems.
[VP]
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