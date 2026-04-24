Meta to Cut 8,000 Jobs as AI Spending Surges to $135 Billion This Year

On Thursday, April 23, 2026, Meta informed its employees about a major round of layoffs, marking one of the largest workforce reductions in recent years. The move reflects a broader trend across the tech industry, where companies are aggressively shifting toward artificial intelligence. Meta plans to cut around 10% of its global workforce—approximately 8,000 jobs—starting next month, while also freezing hiring for about 6,000 open roles.

The workforce reduction comes as the company ramps up its overall spending on AI infrastructure. Chief Executive Officer Mark Zuckerberg indicated that 2026 could be a turning point in how work is done, with AI tools enabling a single employee to handle tasks that previously required entire teams. The company has framed the layoffs as a move to improve efficiency and redirect resources toward AI development and other high-priority investments.