Who is Prof Vaidyeswaran Rajaraman, the Father of Indian Computer Science Education and the Revolutionary Who Made IT Dream Accessible to Indian Students?

IN 1963, when India got its first high-end digital computer from IBM it faced a lot of logistical challenges . It was flown in on a chartered plane to a military base in Kanpur as commercial airports couldn’t handle it. Due to the enormous size, it was transported to IIT Kanpur via bullock cart with inflated tires to reduce vibrations on Indian roads. And after its arrival, it was noticed that IITK lab doors weren’t big enough to have the computer inside. Thus, the western lab walls were broken down just to have that bulky computer in the premises. But why would someone go to such lengths just to have a machine in a country which has little to no framework to teach its functioning?



The answer is a man’s resolve to transform computer learning in the country, a visionary known as Professor Vaidyeswaran Rajaraman.

At a time, when computer science wasn’t taught in India and aspirational tech scholars had to travel abroad for higher education, Rajaraman’s first giant leap laid the foundation of the IT field making it accessible to students of all backgrounds.

In 1965, he first introduced the B.Sc. in Computer Science program in IIT Kanpur, the first CS course offered in an Indian institution. The very first class of that program only consisted of 20 students, including one of the most influential figures in tech, Narayana Murthy, who went on to co-found Infosys.

While Indian tech workers continue to leave their marks all over the world, it will be amiss to not remember V. Rajaraman and his massive contribution in making this dream accessible to Indian youth. That is why he is also known as the father of Computer Science education in India.