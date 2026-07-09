‘The Creepiest Possible Path’: Meta Letting Facebook, Instagram Use Your Personal Posts for AI Image Generation

Tech giant Meta on Tuesday introduced an artificial intelligence image generation model that critics say is a major potential risk to users’ personal privacy.

Meta, the parent company of social networks including Facebook and Instagram, described its new Muse Image model as a “creative partner that knows your world, making it easy to turn your ideas into high-quality visuals that you can download and share anywhere, including directly to your feed, story, or chat.”

In its announcement, Meta explained how users can either alter existing images or create new ones from scratch using AI prompts.

“You can describe what you want in simple, conversational language, and Meta AI handles the rest thanks to Muse Image,” the company said. “Ask it to mock up an image of you in front of a historical landmark, cleanly erase a photobomber from the background of a shot, or write a custom prompt to build a functional QR code.”

However, tech publication The Verge on Tuesday flagged a potentially troublesome feature that could compromise user privacy, noting that “users can... mention other Instagram accounts in Muse Image prompts,” which will let the AI model “incorporate their likeness into its output.”

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According to a Tuesday report from Wired, the feature will let users snatch photos from any public Instagram and Facebook accounts unless those accounts’ owners specifically choose to opt out of the system.

What’s more, opting out of the system is not a simple one-click operation.

“If you want to avoid these AI generations of your Instagram posts without switching your account to private, you’ll have to dig into the app’s settings,” reported Wired. “Open the Instagram app, tap your profile, and then tap the three lines in the top-right corner of the screen. Then, scroll down to the Sharing and reuse tab. Here is where you should see a section labeled ‘Allow people to use your content on Instagram and with AI features on Meta,’ with a toggle for Posts and one for Reels.”

JB Branch, director of federal AI governance and technology policy at Public Citizen, blasted Meta for being careless with its users’ privacy by making them jump through hoops to stop others from swiping their photos.

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“Meta has once again chosen the creepiest possible path,” said Branch. “People should not wake up to discover their face has become raw material for someone else’s AI experiment. This is another invasion of consumers’ privacy. Instead of asking for meaningful consent, Meta quietly defaults users into the system and buries the opt-out in account settings.”

Branch added that while Meta had a long history of violating user privacy, forcing them to opt out of its new AI image generation model “crosses what should be a bright line.”

“If our faces can be repurposed for AI simply because we posted a public photo, then very little remains off limits,” Branch emphasized. “Congress should establish clear privacy protections that require affirmative consent before companies can use a person’s image or likeness for AI products.”

[KS]