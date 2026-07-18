India's First 'Space Taxi' Takes Off! Skyroot's Vikram-1 Becomes First Private Indian Rocket to Reach Orbit as Part of Mission Aagaman

ON JULY 18, 2026, India scripted a new chapter in its space history with the successful launch of Vikram-1, the country's first privately developed small orbital launch vehicle, also being called India's first "space taxi." The launch came as part of the Mission Aagaman, with the spacecraft reaching the orbit on its very first attempt.

Launched from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC) in Sriharikota, the mission was halted after a brief hiccup before liftoff. Scheduled to take off at 11:30 AM, the launch was put on a "planned hold" by the mission control team. After that brief delay, Vikram-1 lifted off successfully at 12:05:30 and was officially declared a success at 12:21 pm after it precisely injected its payloads into the designated orbit.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Skyroot Aerospace CEO Pawan Kumar Chandana and the young team behind the mission, calling the achievement a major milestone for India's growing private space sector. The Indian PM, in his video call to Skyroot co-founder, said, “You have planted India's aspirations in space and have also given roots to the dreams of the youth.”

What is Vikram-1?

Vikram-1 is a seven-storey, four-stage small orbital launch vehicle designed for launching small satellites for commercial purposes. Named after Dr. Vikram Sarabhai, the founder of ISRO and known as the father of the Indian space programme, the rocket has been developed by Hyderabad-based startup Skyroot Aerospace.

It is the first-ever orbital launch vehicle developed by a private Indian company. Unlike Vikram-S, the sub-orbital rocket successfully launched in November 2022, Vikram-1 is capable of placing satellites into orbit and is expected to work as a real-time "space taxi" for deploying payloads into space.

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The rocket stands around 24 metres tall, roughly the height of a seven-storey building, and features an all-carbon composite airframe that makes it lighter while maintaining strength.

Its four-stage propulsion system consists of Skyroot's proprietary Kalam series solid rocket motors, which includes Kalam-1200, Kalam-250, and Kalam-100 powering the first three stages. The fourth and final stage is powered by the Raman-I liquid fuel engine.

The success also comes as India prepares for ISRO's ambitious Gaganyaan mission, the country's first human spaceflight programme. Gaganyaan aims to send Indian astronauts into Low Earth Orbit after a series of uncrewed test missions. As India expands into private sector for its space tech innovations, companies like Skyroot are expected to play a larger role in the future missions.