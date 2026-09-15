Chughtai said AI development may have reached a point where there could be limited time left to prevent a major AI-enabled disaster. “I earnestly believe that AI has the potential to kill us all, and that we might be running out of time to avoid this outcome,” he added.

See also: AI Not Worth Pursuing Unless it Helps Humanity: Satya Nadella

Chughtai highlighted how quickly AI capabilities have progressed over the past four years. He compared how AI, in its formative years, was more or less “useless” and utilized for basic tasks, but has now evolved to become an autonomous entity capable of acting on its own accord.

“When I first started working on AI in early 2022, AIs were amusingly useless. Just four years on, AI agent swarms from OpenAI are cracking famous century-old math problems and, more worryingly, escaping the control of OpenAI and autonomously hacking into the third-party company Hugging Face, against anyone's wishes,” Chughtai wrote in his X post.

OpenAI has also disclosed that around 700 rogue AI agents attempted to hack US-based company Hugging Face in a bid to “cheat” on an evaluation test.

Chughtai believes that the pace of AI development could accelerate further. According to him, “things will only get crazier,” with AI companies potentially developing “superintelligent AI systems that far exceed human capabilities in every domain.” He said one of his major concerns was the possibility of AI systems bypassing human control and being able to “take dangerous actions that may result in the permanent disempowerment or death of humanity.”

Josh Engels' Resignation and Move to METR

Josh Engels, another researcher at Google DeepMind, has left the company’s safety team to join the independent AI evaluation organization METR. Engels remarked that while he does not know the exact probability of AI causing severe damage in the future, it's high enough to make this “the most important problem in the world.”

Explaining his decision to resign from the tech firm, Engels’ relayed that his main concern is the “recursive self-improvement” capability in AI. This refers to a situation when an AI system becomes capable of developing or improving another AI system. The newer system could then become even more capable of improving AI, creating a continuous feedback loop. Engels warned that if such systems are not properly aligned with human objectives, the consequences could be severe.