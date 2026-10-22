Anthropic exposes AI operation that DRC journalists never knew existed

This story by Jean Sovon (Français) and Translated (English) by Laura originally appeared on Global Voices on March 10, 2014.



THIS POST is part of Global Voices’ October 2026 Spotlight series, “Big Tech and Authoritarianism.” In this Spotlight, we explore how Big Tech facilitates and hinders authoritarian governments and practices, and how these choices influence the Global South. You can support this coverage by donating here.

In September 2026, Anthropic, an artificial intelligence (AI) development and research company, exposed a network of fake news sites targeting the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC). The investigation revealed that large-scale, AI-powered disinformation campaigns have emerged at a time of conflict when trust in the news is already at an all-time low and resources are severely limited.

This revelation rang alarm bells for African media watchdogs. The network coordinated around 70 AI-powered fake news sites and generated at least 318 articles on the eastern DRC conflict, relations with Rwanda, and contested mineral resources. The operation was highly robust.

On X, coordinated accounts amplified content from the AI-run sites, mimicking legitimate media outlets and rewriting articles for different audiences.

According to Anthropic’s report, the LKM Company, a French advertising agency serving clients with strong interests in the DRC-Rwanda conflict, was behind it all. They found no evidence of direct government involvement.

When Global Voices approached Hobab Watukalusu, a fact-checker, editor, and head of the training and research department at Soma Média Lab in Kinshasa, the capital of the Democratic Republic of the Congo, he shared: "We hadn’t recognized the full extent of the operation before this revelation. This highlights our limitations when dealing with campaigns that can rapidly generate large-scale, credible-looking content and quickly gain a foothold in the infoscape."

He added that local journalists on the front lines are struggling to keep up as new technologies make it easier than ever to facilitate massive disinformation campaigns.