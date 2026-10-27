ChatGPT to the rescue! Man turns to AI after losing his left earbud on white gravel, result leaves internet shocked

LOSING ONE OF YOUR EARBUDS accidentally is a story familiar to everyone. Even if it is just for a brief period, listening to music with just one earbud can feel like a hefty task. On top of that, locating the lost earbud is often regarded as one of the most frustrating jobs known to mankind, some might say. A strange yet amazing story about finding a lost earbud has been going viral recently.

A man lost his white earbud on white gravel, making it almost impossible to locate. After trying hard to find it, he gave up and resorted to another method that eventually led to the rescue of his earbud. What did he do? Ask ChatGPT.

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In a Reddit post shared on October 25, 2026, a user recounted his personal experience, praising ChatGPT for its assistance in locating a white earbud. The user shared that the incident occurred on Friday, October 23, 2026, when he and his son were leaving the park. At the time, he was carrying the earbud in the pocket of his hoodie. As they were approaching the parking lot, he asked his son to stop for a moment.

In an attempt to stop his son, the man sprinted, causing his left earbud to fall out of his pocket and land on loose, fragmented white gravel. He further shared that he had spent 10 minutes trying to locate the earbud but had failed. The user wrote in his post, “I spent a solid 10 minutes searching, knowing there’s basically no way I’m going to find a tiny white earbud in a sea of white gravel, especially with the sun setting.” He later came up with another idea. Since he uses ChatGPT on a day-to-day basis, he decided to ask the AI chatbot for help.

“It didn’t even take five minutes, and I’ll be damned, it actually found it,” wrote the user on Reddit.

How Did ChatGPT Locate the Lost Earbud?