One user, Aniket Nikumb said that delayed sending does not work in Microsoft because the email is sent later, while the time of sending is recorded as the original time. As a result a lot of employees had been caught for their lack of attention to this technical detail.

Other users sort of dived into the sarcastic end of the post, claiming that it was extraordinary to receive this suggestion from the head of WhatsApp himself. An user Amarachi Okpoko wrote, “Imagine getting work advice from the head of WhatsApp himself,” to which another user David Maina responded saying, “He made this feature possible precisely for this.”

Another user, Harsh Rupani, took the engagement to a different level altogether, saying that one could now use this to schedule the “Sorry, just seeing this” messages. He wrote, “ The corporate hustle just got an official feature. Next up: scheduled ‘Sorry, just seeing this’ replies.”

Amid the celebratory comments topped with a pinch of sarcasm, there were concerns surrounding the element of being ‘humane’ in our lives. An user, Ganesh Aradhya BN, wrote that this would ruin the efforts of being special, probably hinting at the examples of how one could now schedule birthday wishes or other texts. He wrote, “Unpopular opinion! This just ruined the “Being Special” effort.”

WhatsApp’s ‘schedule message’ feature explained

In an announcement published on its official blog on November 25, WhatsApp introduced the new feature to ‘schedule messages,’ allowing users to compose a message and select a future date and time for its delivery.

The blog begins with the existing gaps in WhatsApp communication. It read, “Some messages are better sent a little later. You remember at 11pm to wish someone luck for an exam the next morning or a birthday message to land at midnight in your friend’s time zone.”