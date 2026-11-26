AI generated summary, newsroom-reviewed
WHATSAPP has introduced a new feature that will allow users to schedule messages in advance, enabling them to decide when a message should be delivered, rather than sending it immediately. The update was announced by the messaging platform on November 25, 2026 and is expected to make it convenient for users to plan personal and professional communication.
This ranges from birthday wishes, reminders, meeting schedules, and other personal messages intended for those living across different time zones.
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However, this new feature has attracted an unusual attention after WhatsApp’s global head, Kunal Shah, made a sarcastic workplace-reference post on LinkedIn. In the post, Shah suggested that employees could now use this feature to text your boss to show that they are working.
His remark prompted a discussion among LinkedIn users, with responses mixed with humor and concern, as employees began to discuss their workplace culture.
Referring to workplace culture, Shah posted on LinkedIn, stating that one could use this feature to showcase they are working hard to their employers. The post received 12k likes, 730 comments and 106 reposts.
“Message your bosses late now while sleeping to show how hard you work,” read the post on LinkedIn. The remark immediately resonated with people working in the corporate world, particularly the employees with a lot of pressure to navigate corporate work culture, remaining available outside office hours, and demonstrating their commitment through constant communication.
One user, Aniket Nikumb said that delayed sending does not work in Microsoft because the email is sent later, while the time of sending is recorded as the original time. As a result a lot of employees had been caught for their lack of attention to this technical detail.
Other users sort of dived into the sarcastic end of the post, claiming that it was extraordinary to receive this suggestion from the head of WhatsApp himself. An user Amarachi Okpoko wrote, “Imagine getting work advice from the head of WhatsApp himself,” to which another user David Maina responded saying, “He made this feature possible precisely for this.”
Another user, Harsh Rupani, took the engagement to a different level altogether, saying that one could now use this to schedule the “Sorry, just seeing this” messages. He wrote, “ The corporate hustle just got an official feature. Next up: scheduled ‘Sorry, just seeing this’ replies.”
Amid the celebratory comments topped with a pinch of sarcasm, there were concerns surrounding the element of being ‘humane’ in our lives. An user, Ganesh Aradhya BN, wrote that this would ruin the efforts of being special, probably hinting at the examples of how one could now schedule birthday wishes or other texts. He wrote, “Unpopular opinion! This just ruined the “Being Special” effort.”
In an announcement published on its official blog on November 25, WhatsApp introduced the new feature to ‘schedule messages,’ allowing users to compose a message and select a future date and time for its delivery.
The blog begins with the existing gaps in WhatsApp communication. It read, “Some messages are better sent a little later. You remember at 11pm to wish someone luck for an exam the next morning or a birthday message to land at midnight in your friend’s time zone.”
It claims to solve this exact problem. One can now schedule a message and send it anywhere from 10 minutes to 14 days later, in both the 1:1 texts and group chats.
To schedule a message, one needs to press and hold the send button and select a date and time for it. One can also see all the future messages that have been scheduled, and also delete them accordingly.
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It solves another issue of communicating with someone, if the phone is switched off. Suppose, my phone would switch off after some time, and I need to send in a text. In this situation, one can schedule a message for a later time, and the message would be sent at the scheduled time, even if the phone is out of battery.
Not only texts, but one can also schedule messages that include photos and videos.
[OG/AR/RS]
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