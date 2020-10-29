Thursday, October 29, 2020
Donate
GET APP
Home Life Style Health & Fitness Scientists Develop Smartwatch App for Deaf People
Life StyleHealth & FitnessLead StoryScience & Technology

Scientists Develop Smartwatch App for Deaf People

'SoundWatch', a smartwatch app helps deaf and hard-of-hearing people who want to be aware of nearby sounds

0
Smartwatch App
Smartwatches offer people a private method for getting notifications about their surroundings. Unsplash

Scientists, including one of Indian-origin, have developed ‘SoundWatch’, a smartwatch app for the deaf and hard-of-hearing people who want to be aware of nearby sounds.

Smartwatches offer people a private method for getting notifications about their surroundings — such as a phone call, health alerts, or an upcoming package delivery.

Follow NewsGram on LinkedIn to know what’s happening around the world.

When the smartwatch picks up a sound the user is interested in — examples include a siren, a microwave beeping, or a bird chirping — SoundWatch will identify it and send the user a friendly buzz along with information about the sound.

“This technology provides people with a way to experience sounds that require an action — such as getting food from the microwave when it beeps,” said study author Dhruv Jain from the University of Washington in the US.

“But these devices can also enhance people’s experiences and help them feel more connected to the world,” Jain added.

Follow NewsGram on Facebook to stay updated.

“I use the watch prototype to notice birds chirping and waterfall sounds when I am hiking. It makes me feel present in nature. My hope is that other deaf and hard-of-hearing people who are interested in sounds will also find SoundWatch helpful,” he added.

Smartwatch App
The study was presented on Wednesday at the ACM conference on computing and accessibility. Unsplash

The team started this project by designing a system for deaf and hard-of-hearing people who wanted to be able to know what was going on around their homes.

The first system, called HomeSound, uses Microsoft Surface tablets scattered throughout the home which act as a network of interconnected displays.

Each display provides a basic floor plan of the house and alerts a user to a sound and its source.

Follow NewsGram on Twitter to stay updated about the World news.

The displays also show the sound’s waveforms, to help users identify the sound, and store a history of all the sounds a user might have missed when they were not home.

The researchers tested HomeSound in the Seattle-area homes of six deaf or hard-of-hearing participants for three weeks.

Participants were instructed to go about their lives as normal and complete weekly surveys. Based on feedback, a second prototype used machine learning to classify sounds in real-time.

Smartwatch App
The first system, called HomeSound, uses Microsoft Surface tablets scattered throughout the home which act as a network of interconnected displays. Unsplash

The researchers created a dataset of over 31 hours of 19 common home-related sounds — such as a dog bark or a cat meow, a baby crying and a door knock.

The researchers then pivoted to a smartwatch system, which allows users to get sound alerts wherever they are, even in places they might not have their phones, such as at the gym.

Want to read more in Hindi? Checkout: परदे पर सभी महिला एवेंजर्स आएँगी एक साथ

Because smartwatches have limited storage and processing abilities, the team needed a system that didn’t eat the watch’s battery and was also fast and accurate.

First, the researchers compared a compressed version of the HomeSound classifier against three other available sound classifiers.

Also Read: 7 In 10 Urban Indians Are Hooked In Playing Mobile Games

Then, the researchers tested the SoundWatch app and found the app was useful for letting them know if there was something that they should pay attention to.

The study was presented on Wednesday at the ACM conference on computing and accessibility. (IANS)

Previous articleSurvey Reveals Power Quality Must Be Improved in India
Next articleTwitter Rolls Out ‘Topics Feature’ In India

RELATED ARTICLES

India

Making Orphaned and Abandoned Children Self-reliant

NewsGram Desk - 0
There are millions of orphan children across India, who lack the basic facilities required for survival. Having lost their parents at a very young...
Read more
Health & Fitness

Some Recovered COVID Patients Could Still Carry Virus

NewsGram Desk - 0
Researchers have reported that some patients recovered from COVID-19 could still carry the virus, suggesting that recovered patients should be more cautious and avoid...
Read more
Health & Fitness

Delayed Treatment of Brain Stroke Leads to Disabilities

NewsGram Desk - 0
Time is brain when it comes to the treatment of acute ischemic stroke. For every minute of delay in seeking treatment for a stroke,...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,780FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Making Orphaned and Abandoned Children Self-reliant

India NewsGram Desk - 0
There are millions of orphan children across India, who lack the basic facilities required for survival. Having lost their parents at a very young...
Read more

Some Recovered COVID Patients Could Still Carry Virus

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Researchers have reported that some patients recovered from COVID-19 could still carry the virus, suggesting that recovered patients should be more cautious and avoid...
Read more

Delayed Treatment of Brain Stroke Leads to Disabilities

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Time is brain when it comes to the treatment of acute ischemic stroke. For every minute of delay in seeking treatment for a stroke,...
Read more

Foods that Reduce the Risks of Breast Cancer

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
A healthy lifestyle which includes exercise and a nutrient-dense diet may help reduce the risk of cancer. Foods that are rich in antioxidants and...
Read more

Delightful Golden Hues of Autumn in Switzerland

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
As beautiful as Switzerland is in summer, the changing colors of autumn paint the vistas of the country in delightful golden hues. Witnessing the...
Read more

Here’s How to Have a Better Digestive Health for Children

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Has your toddler been refusing to poop in the toilet? Does he/she cry or make faces while passing stool or has the frequency of...
Read more

COVID Antibodies Respond at least for 5 Months, says Study

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
While some reports have come out saying antibodies to coronavirus go away quickly, a new study has revealed that the vast majority of individuals...
Read more

Twitter Rolls Out ‘Topics Feature’ In India

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Twitter on Thursday rolled out a new feature called Topics in India in both English and Hindi that will make it easy for people...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

http://about-bonsai.blogspot.com/2018/02/lavender-star-flower-bonsai.html on Health
mobile legends on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
SEO on Medak in Telangana: Lakes and Rivers now polluted with Antibiotics
Make Hair Grow Back on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Samsung Clear View Cover Galaxy S9 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Japanese Particle Ni on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
바카라사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
camiseta real madrid on Yahoo sued over most massive data breach in history
real madrid drakt on Yahoo sued over most massive data breach in history
Accesorii Telefoane Ieftine on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,780FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada