Friday, June 26, 2020
Donate
GET APP
Home Lead Story Scientists Discover Neptune-like planet
Lead StoryScience & Technology

Scientists Discover Neptune-like planet

The planet is planet about as large as Neptune

0
Scientists spot rare Neptune-like planet
The planet circles the young star, AU Microscopii, in just over a week. (Representational Image). Pixabay

Scientists have discovered a planet about as large as Neptune that circles a nearby star which is still surrounded by a disk of debris left over from its formation.

Using data from NASA’s Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite (TESS) and retired Spitzer Space Telescope, the discovery, published in the journal Nature, makes the system a touchstone for understanding how stars and planets form and evolve.

The planet circles the young star, AU Microscopii, in just over a week.

Follow NewsGram on Instagram to keep yourself updated.

The system, known as AU Mic for short, provides a one-of-a-kind laboratory for studying how planets and their atmospheres form, evolve and interact with their stars.

Scientists spot rare Neptune-like planet
The discovery was made using data from NASA’s Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite and retired Spitzer Space Telescope. (Representational Image). Pixabay

“AU Mic is a young, nearby M dwarf star. It’s surrounded by a vast debris disk in which moving clumps of dust have been tracked, and now, thanks to TESS and Spitzer, it has a planet with a direct size measurement,” said study co-author, Bryson Cale, a doctoral student at George Mason University in Fairfax, Virginia, US.

“There is no other known system that checks all of these important boxes.”

AU Mic is a cool red dwarf star with an age estimated at 20 million to 30 million years, making it a stellar infant compared to our Sun, which is at least 150 times older.

The star is so young that it primarily shines from the heat generated as its own gravity pulls it inward and compresses it.

Less than 10 per cent of the star’s energy comes from the fusion of hydrogen into helium in its core, the process that powers stars like our Sun.

The system is located 31.9 light-years away in the southern constellation Microscopium.

It is part of a nearby collection of stars called the Beta Pictoris Moving Group, which takes its name from a bigger, hotter A-type star that harbors two planets and is likewise surrounded by a debris disk.

Although the systems have the same age, their planets are markedly different. The planet AU Mic b almost hugs its star, completing an orbit every 8.5 days.

It weighs less than 58 times Earth’s mass, placing it in the category of Neptune-like worlds.

Scientists spot rare Neptune-like planet
It weighs less than 58 times Earth’s mass. (Representational Image). Pixabay

Beta Pictoris b and c, however, are both at least 50 times more massive than AU Mic b and take 21 and 3.3 years, respectively, to orbit their star.

Also Read: Covid-19 Patients Show Changes in Behaviour, Other Brain Issues

“We think AU Mic b formed far from the star and migrated inward to its current orbit, something that can happen as planets interact gravitationally with a gas disk or with other planets,” said co-author Thomas Barclay, an associate research scientist at the University of Maryland, Baltimore County.

“By contrast, Beta Pictoris b’s orbit doesn’t appear to have migrated much at all. The differences between these similarly aged systems can tell us a lot about how planets form and migrate,” said Barclay who is also an associate project scientist for TESS at NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center in Greenbelt, Maryland. (IANS)

Previous articleCovid-19 Patients Show Changes in Behaviour, Other Brain Issues
Next articleParents Worry More About Kids Watching Over Their Online Activities than Hackers

RELATED ARTICLES

Health & Fitness

People Vulnerable to Trafficking Growing Rapidly During Pandemic: Annual US Report

NewsGram Desk - 0
The novel coronavirus pandemic had made more people vulnerable to human trafficking, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Thursday as an annual...
Read more
Lead Story

EU, US Work Together to Reopen International Travel

NewsGram Desk - 0
The United States is working with the European Union (EU) and countries across the world on how to "safely reopen international travel" after months...
Read more
Health & Fitness

Covid-19 Vaccine to be Ready Within One Year: WHO Chief

NewsGram Desk - 0
Scientists predict the world may have a Covid-19 vaccine within one year or even a few months earlier, said the Director-General of the World...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,002FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,774FollowersFollow

Most Popular

People Vulnerable to Trafficking Growing Rapidly During Pandemic: Annual US Report

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
The novel coronavirus pandemic had made more people vulnerable to human trafficking, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Thursday as an annual...
Read more

EU, US Work Together to Reopen International Travel

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
The United States is working with the European Union (EU) and countries across the world on how to "safely reopen international travel" after months...
Read more

Covid-19 Vaccine to be Ready Within One Year: WHO Chief

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Scientists predict the world may have a Covid-19 vaccine within one year or even a few months earlier, said the Director-General of the World...
Read more

Covid-19: India’s Enterprise Software Market Tapers Down Growth to 3.8% in 2020

finance NewsGram Desk - 0
The disruption cased by Covid-19 would cause a significant decline in India's enterprise software market this year, tapering down the growth to mere 3.8...
Read more

Parents Worry More About Kids Watching Over Their Online Activities than Hackers

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Parents in the Asia Pacific region are more worried about their kids or family members watching over their online activities than hackers and give...
Read more

Scientists Discover Neptune-like planet

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Scientists have discovered a planet about as large as Neptune that circles a nearby star which is still surrounded by a disk of debris...
Read more

Covid-19 Patients Show Changes in Behaviour, Other Brain Issues

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Researchers have found that some hospitalised Covid-19 patients show signs of confusion, changes in behaviour and other brain complications, including stroke, psychosis and dementia-like...
Read more

Covid-19 Affecting Mental, Physical Health of Youngsters: Researchers

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
While children and young people seem rarely to be victims of severe Covid-19, they are experiencing indirect adverse effects of the pandemic on their...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

CharliePeters on No Crops Damaged, Locust Control Operations on Full Swing: Centre
Vaishali on The World Looks Up To India and Modi’s response to Covid-19, commends C’wealth Secy-Gen
Mark Jacobs on Information on Wismar Massacre
Harris on Information on Wismar Massacre
Annie Anderson Smith on Information on Wismar Massacre
Annie Anderson Smith on Information on Wismar Massacre
Mark Jacobs on Information on Wismar Massacre
Joel Rey on 5 best Caribbean cricketers of Indian origin
LibertyToad on Facebook, YouTube, Twitter Struggle to Remove Pandemic Conspiracy Video Called Plandemic
BenDoverUranus on Animation struggles in India: Top 10 Indian cartoon series

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,002FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,774FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada