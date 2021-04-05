Monday, April 5, 2021
Lead Story Searce Designated As Google Cloud Managed Services Provider
Lead StoryScience & Technology

Searce Designated As Google Cloud Managed Services Provider

Clients will benefit from cloud consulting thanks to Searce's investments in dedicated client success functions and its current cloud reliability engineering practice

Managed Services Provider
Google cloud partner. Wikimedia Commons

Modern Technology Consulting Firm Searce on Monday announced it has achieved the Google Cloud Managed Services Provider (MSP) Status as part of the Google Cloud Partner Advantage Programme.

Entry into this program helps the Pune-based company’s clients to further leverage Searce’s deep technical expertise in cloud modernization consulting, hands-on implementation support, and 24×7 cloud operations support.

Ash Willis, Managing Director, Partnerships and Alliances at Google Cloud APAC, said: “As one of our top partners in India and the wider APAC region, Searce is an important enabler for our growth ambitions, and we look forward to working closely with them to deepen their Google Cloud skills to drive data-driven, digital transformation across enterprises and start-ups.”


Searce provides a single-window 24×7 consulting and cloud managed services for Google Cloud’s platform, Google Workspace, Maps, and AI/ML solutions. Pixabay

As a Google Cloud Managed Services Provider, Searce’s tech consulting and implementation expertise will be augmented with offerings to help clients get onto Google Cloud faster and manage their infrastructure at scale.

Searce’s investments into dedicated client success functions coupled with its existing cloud reliability engineering practice allow clients to have access to cloud consulting and implementation packages, hands-on support “whenever needed,” infrastructure and application-level monitoring along with ongoing optimizations and continuous improvement.

“Being recognized by Google Cloud as an MSP is a great testament of our deep technical abilities in providing advanced cloud consulting services to our clients,” said Hardik Parekh, Founder, and CEO, Searce.

“As a full-stack service provider, Searce offers a single-window 24×7 consulting and cloud managed services for Google Cloud’s platform, Google Workspace, Maps, and AI/ML solutions. This, coupled with our 750+ people global delivery engine supports digital natives and enterprises across the US, Canada, the UK, India, Singapore, Indonesia, and Malaysia,” Parekh added. (IANS/KB)

