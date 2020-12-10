Thursday, December 10, 2020
Second Edition of Odisha’s Eco Retreat Festival Begins

Eco Retreats were simultaneously inaugurated at 5 locations virtually

Eco Retreat
Odisha Tourism has started eco retreats at five major tourist destinations. Pixabay

The second edition of the Eco Retreat, Odisha Tourism’s flagship three-month-long glamping festival, kick-started on Wednesday.

Keeping in view last year’s success and response, Odisha Tourism has started eco retreats at five major tourist destinations in Konark, Bhitarkanika, Daringibadi, Hirakud, and Satkosia this year.

Tourists will be offered accommodation facilities and services in luxury tented cottages during the festival that will continue till February 28.

Last year, the retreat was held for the first time at Konark.

All the Eco Retreats were simultaneously inaugurated at all 5 locations through virtual mode by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik.

“The success of the Eco Retreat model is evident from the enthusiastic response received by each of the Eco Retreats, across diverse locales – Bhitarkanika, Daringbadi, Hirakud, Konark, and Satkosia. Eco Retreats 2020 will go a long way in encouraging tourists from across India to explore these beautiful destinations set deep in the hinterlands of Odisha,” said the Chief Minister.

Eco Retreat
Last year, the retreat was held for the first time at Konark. Pixabay

Union Tourism Minister Prahlad Singh Patel, who attended the inauguration through virtual mode, opined that the Eco Retreat at Konark and Rann of Kutch in Gujarat are two glamping events in India that have attracted the attention in the country and outside.

He appreciated the initiative of the Odisha government for taking such a novel initiative in organizing the eco retreats in five locations amidst the global pandemic situations.

Union Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, in his message, highlighted the tourism potentials of the state and hoped that such a glamping event will unlock the tourism potentials of the state.

This year, a total of 145 cottages of different categories have been put up in five locations. The additional features in the current year at Ramchandi are sea surfing session, parasailing, e-scooter, open-air restaurant, beach shack, etc. (IANS)

