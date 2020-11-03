Tuesday, November 3, 2020
Donate
GET APP
Home Life Style Health & Fitness Seven Forms Of The Diseases In Mild Covid19
Life StyleHealth & FitnessLead StoryScience & Technology

Seven Forms Of The Diseases In Mild Covid19

Significant changes in the immune system, after 10 weeks of contracting the infection

0
Diseases
Researchers have found 7 new diseases related to mild covid19. Pixabay

Researchers have shown that there are ‘seven forms of the disease in mild Covid-19’ that leaves behind significant changes in the immune system, even after 10 weeks of contracting the infection.

They identified seven groups of symptoms: “flu-like symptoms (with fever, chills, fatigue, and cough), common cold-like symptoms (with rhinitis, sneezing, dry throat, and nasal congestion), joint and muscle pain.

Follow NewsGram on Twitter to stay updated about the World news.

“Eye and mucosal inflammation, lung problems (with pneumonia and shortness of breath), gastrointestinal problems (including diarrhea, nausea, and headache) and loss of sense of smell and taste and other symptoms.”

“These findings could play a significant role in the treatment of patients and in the development of a potent vaccine,” said study authors from the Medical University of Vienna in Austria.

diseases
Flu-like symptoms including Fever, cold, sneeze problem, and others. Pixabay

In a study, published in the journal Allergy, the research team examined convalescents and 98 healthy individuals in the control group and were able to show that various symptoms related to Covid-19 occur in symptom groups.

“In the latter group we found that loss of smell and taste predominantly affects individuals with a ‘young immune system’, measured by the number of immune cells (T lymphocytes) that have recently emigrated from the thymus gland,” said study author Winfried F. Pickl.

ALSO READ: Elite Athlete Ritu Phogat Shares Her Nutritional Routine

At the same time, the scientists established that Covid-19 leaves behind long detectable changes in the blood of convalescents, very similar to a fingerprint.

“Our findings contribute to a better understanding of the disease and help us in the development of potential vaccines since we now have access to promising biomarkers and can perform even better monitoring,” the scientists wrote. (IANS)

Previous articleMicrosoft, Eros Now To Deliver Internet To Remote Areas Of India
Next articleDefender Nilam Sanjeep Xess : “My biggest dream is to win an Olympic medal”

RELATED ARTICLES

Lead Story

Defender Nilam Sanjeep Xess : “My biggest dream is to win an Olympic medal”

NewsGram Desk - 0
Defender Nilam Sanjeep Xess, who has played 14 matches for the Indian men's hockey team, has stated that he is determined to cement a...
Read more
Lead Story

Microsoft, Eros Now To Deliver Internet To Remote Areas Of India

NewsGram Desk - 0
Microsoft on Tuesday announced that it has successfully delivered the internet, in partnership with Eros Now as a pilot project, to the customers in...
Read more
Business

Ramdev’s Exorbitant Pricing Of Covid19 Immunity Booster

NewsGram Desk - 0
By Salil Gewali Baba Ramdev has done a great job by quickly identifying the important herbs for the COVID-19. He wasted no time coming out...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,781FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Defender Nilam Sanjeep Xess : “My biggest dream is to win an Olympic medal”

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Defender Nilam Sanjeep Xess, who has played 14 matches for the Indian men's hockey team, has stated that he is determined to cement a...
Read more

Seven Forms Of The Diseases In Mild Covid19

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Researchers have shown that there are 'seven forms of the disease in mild Covid-19' that leaves behind significant changes in the immune system, even...
Read more

Microsoft, Eros Now To Deliver Internet To Remote Areas Of India

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Microsoft on Tuesday announced that it has successfully delivered the internet, in partnership with Eros Now as a pilot project, to the customers in...
Read more

Ramdev’s Exorbitant Pricing Of Covid19 Immunity Booster

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
By Salil Gewali Baba Ramdev has done a great job by quickly identifying the important herbs for the COVID-19. He wasted no time coming out...
Read more

This Diwali Make Crayon Candles At Home With Your Kids

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
This Diwali it is important to lay extra emphasis on social distancing and hygiene protocols to ensure the safety of our children and members...
Read more

Elite Athlete Ritu Phogat Shares Her Nutritional Routine

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Indian wrestling champion and rising atom weight star Ritu "The Indian Tigress" Phogat is an elite athlete. Her rigorous training schedule, which consists of...
Read more

This Diwali Redress Your Home

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
"I have been cheating on fashion with furniture," says Carrie Bradshaw in 'Sex and The City 2'. The 2010 movie says fashion maven and...
Read more

Five Budget-Friendly Cities To Host Your Dreamy Wedding

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
The novel coronavirus pandemic has altered our lives in unimaginable ways; social distancing has become the -- new normal and the -- big fat...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

http://about-bonsai.blogspot.com/2018/02/lavender-star-flower-bonsai.html on Health
mobile legends on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
SEO on Medak in Telangana: Lakes and Rivers now polluted with Antibiotics
Make Hair Grow Back on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Samsung Clear View Cover Galaxy S9 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Japanese Particle Ni on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
바카라사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
camiseta real madrid on Yahoo sued over most massive data breach in history
real madrid drakt on Yahoo sued over most massive data breach in history
Accesorii Telefoane Ieftine on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,781FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada