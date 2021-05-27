Thursday, May 27, 2021
Donate
GET APP
Home Business Sex Toys Black Market Bloom In Pakistan Despite Ban
BusinessLead StoryWorld

Sex Toys Black Market Bloom In Pakistan Despite Ban

While the sex toy industry in Pakistan continues to work behind hidden doors, many of its manufacturers have stopped being part of this industry

0
Sex
In Pakistan, the manufacturing of sex toys is illegal as authorities regularise the sex toy industry through its old colonial-era laws. Pixabay

Pakistan is a country, rated among the world’s top listings, where a massive amount of people — both young and old, male and female — search and surf for porn and sexual content online. Even though the country’s legal and cultural values and the system run on Islamic values, where even a conversation on sex is considered a taboo, the sex industry has somehow been able to make inroads and make use of the hidden demand for sex toys, supplements and other treatments for sexual pleasure. In Pakistan, the manufacturing of sex toys is illegal as authorities regularise the sex toy industry through its old colonial-era laws, which prohibit obscene material and objects.

However, the manufacturing of sex toys, supplements, and other items for sexual pleasure very much exists in the country, which has a potential domestic market for the sale of these items. One of the many such small and hidden businesses was run by Ehtisham Qamar, who started the manufacturing and export business of sex toys from his hometown in Sialkot. Qamar, who is no longer involved with this business, says he never imagined getting such a positive response on such manufacturing in Pakistan and from abroad.

Follow NewsGram on Twitter to stay updated about the World news.

“We arrived in this industry relatively early and quickly started making good money. I was in college when I and my friends decided to manufacture and export steel butt plugs from my hometown Sialkot,” said Qamar. “We used to do this work very secretively. If you ask most manufacturers, they would say they produce surgical products,” he added.

ALSO READ: Lockdown Needn’t Stifle Intimacy And Sexual Activity

The one reason Qamar choose Sialkot to start manufacturing sex toys is that the city is known to produce and export steel surgical instruments and stands among the world’s largest manufacturers of leather footballs. It is also pertinent to mention that Sialkot remains the city where most sex toy manufacturing takes place with exports through online selling reaching out to countries, including the US, Australia, and the UK.

Despite the sex toy industry thriving in the country, Pakistan’s official laws on obscene objects prohibit buying, selling, advertising, and manufacturing of sex toys. Anyone who is caught running such manufacturing units or doing businesses of sex toys is punishable by a fine and a jail term of up to three months or more. While the sex toy industry in Pakistan continues to work behind hidden doors, many of its manufacturers have stopped being part of this industry. (IANS/JC)

( Sex Toys Black Market, sex toy industry, sex toys, Sex Toys Market Pakistan, Pakistan sex toy market)

Previous articleDepression Is Preventable: Research
Next articleThai Teen Charged For Offending Monarchy

RELATED ARTICLES

Lead Story

Thai Teen Charged For Offending Monarchy

NewsGram Desk - 0
Global rights bodies are up in arms with authorities in Thailand and want them to unconditionally drop 'politically motivated' charges against children who peacefully...
Read more
Health & Fitness

Depression Is Preventable: Research

NewsGram Desk - 0
Depression is a common mental disorder characterized by sadness and lack of energy. It is a leading cause of disability worldwide. In severe cases,...
Read more
Lead Story

New Study Digs Inside A Suicide Bomber’s Mind

NewsGram Desk - 0
The rash of suicide bombings in Iraq and the suicide attacks around the world have focused attention on the motivation for such attacks and...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,501FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Thai Teen Charged For Offending Monarchy

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Global rights bodies are up in arms with authorities in Thailand and want them to unconditionally drop 'politically motivated' charges against children who peacefully...
Read more

Sex Toys Black Market Bloom In Pakistan Despite Ban

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
Pakistan is a country, rated among the world's top listings, where a massive amount of people -- both young and old, male and female...
Read more

Depression Is Preventable: Research

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Depression is a common mental disorder characterized by sadness and lack of energy. It is a leading cause of disability worldwide. In severe cases,...
Read more

New Study Digs Inside A Suicide Bomber’s Mind

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
The rash of suicide bombings in Iraq and the suicide attacks around the world have focused attention on the motivation for such attacks and...
Read more

Here’s How To Get Salon Style Hair At Home

Beauty Tips NewsGram Desk - 0
There's now a platform that allows salons to offer potential and existing consumers the opportunity to discover, consider and consult with an expert and...
Read more

Can TV Shows Help Teens Navigate Depression And Other Mental Health Issues?

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
 Can TV shows like '13 Reasons Why' help teens navigate bullying, suicidal thoughts, depression, and other mental health issues? Yes, say researchers, but only...
Read more

Young Indian Workers Want A Four-Day Work Week: Study

India NewsGram Desk - 0
More than three in four young Indian workers believe that employers should offer the opportunity to work a four-day week to promote employee well-being...
Read more

AP-NORC Poll: More Americans Believe Anti-Asian Hate Growing

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
A majority of Americans across racial and ethnic groups believe discrimination has worsened in the last year against Asian Americans, who became the target...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

바카라 사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
메리트카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
우리카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
카지노 사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
best gpu for bitcoin mining 2012 presidential candidates on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
제왕카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
카지노 사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
우리카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
카지노 사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
우리카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,501FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada