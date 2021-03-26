Friday, March 26, 2021
Donate
GET APP
Home Lead Story Social Media Can Adversely Affect Our Mental Health Without Us Even Realizing
Lead StoryLife Style

Social Media Can Adversely Affect Our Mental Health Without Us Even Realizing

The endless bombardment of flawlessly filtered images that appear on social media handles are bound to knock our self-esteem and can lead to poor mental health

0
social media
Excessive usage of social media can also contribute to the development of mental health issues. Unsplash

The increased use of social media signifies that people today are more connected than we have ever been in the history of time. While the internet can prove to be an invaluable tool to keep in touch with loved ones and the wider world, excessive virtual reliance can have a damaging impact on our mental health.

With most of us habitually checking our phones, umpteen times in a day can make us feel increasingly unhappy and isolated in the long run. The endless bombardment of flawlessly filtered images that appear on social media handles are bound to knock our self-esteem and can lead to poor mental health.

Follow NewsGram on Instagram to keep yourself updated.

Kanchan Rai, Mental and Emotional Wellbeing Coach, Founder — Let Us Talk, share ways by which social media can adversely affect our mental health without us even realizing:

Low self-esteem: It is quite natural for everyone to have their share of anxieties, some that we speak about openly and others that we choose to keep to ourselves. The act of comparing yourself to others on social media could do little to moderate your feelings of self-doubt. It has been found that people glued to rectangular screens often tend to suffer from a typical condition called ‘social media envy’ as opposed to those who refrain from resorting to internet usage. When we develop a sense of worth based on how we are performing relative to others, we start placing our contentment in a variable that is totally beyond our control. Being more aware of the time we spend scrolling onto others’ online lives, could definitely help us in being more focused on ourselves, thus boosting our self-confidence.

social media
Believe in yourself. Pixabay

Disturbed sleep patterns: Most of us are accustomed to using our phones before hitting the hay, making it difficult for us to doze off. This is because when you get worked up with stress or envy from what we see on your screens tends to keep the brain on high alert, averting us from falling asleep. Additionally, the light from our mobile device can destroy the release of melatonin, a hormone that makes us feel tired. To improve your sleep quality, setting a strict rule of not using your phone for at least 40 minutes before bed can help make a difference.

Impacts your attention span: Your increased device usage will not just impact your subconscious brain, but also the amount to which your brain is capable to completely concentrate when you are awake.

ALSO READ: Online Mindfulness Practices To Ease Mental Health Problems

Impaired mental health: Not only does social media lead to discontent, but excessive usage can also contribute to the development of mental health issues such as anxiety or depression. Concerning yourself with the feelings of the thousands of your followers can indeed make you feel anxious. Going on a social media hiatus will lend you a clearer head with plenty of time to devote to beneficial things.

Limit your social media engagement and instead carve in plenty of time connecting with your real life. This slight change could do a whole lot of good to your mental health. (IANS/SP)

Previous articleX-rays With AI Could Be A Leading-Edge Diagnostic Tool For Covid-19
Next articleAn Initiative To Seek Ideas For Rebooting Indian Economy

RELATED ARTICLES

finance

An Initiative To Seek Ideas For Rebooting Indian Economy

NewsGram Desk - 0
Think Change Forum, an independent think tank dedicated to seeking solutions for navigating the post-pandemic world, today announced a new initiative aimed at bringing...
Read more
Health & Fitness

X-rays With AI Could Be A Leading-Edge Diagnostic Tool For Covid-19

NewsGram Desk - 0
A team of researchers has found that X-rays could be a leading-edge diagnostic tool for Covid-19 patients with the help of Artificial Intelligence (AI)....
Read more
Business

Yes, Your Second-Hand Car Needs Insurance. Here’s WHY

NewsGram Desk - 0
By Chola MS A common myth about owning second-hand cars is that you don’t have to insure them. Many new car owners are moving towards...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,537FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

Most Popular

An Initiative To Seek Ideas For Rebooting Indian Economy

finance NewsGram Desk - 0
Think Change Forum, an independent think tank dedicated to seeking solutions for navigating the post-pandemic world, today announced a new initiative aimed at bringing...
Read more

Social Media Can Adversely Affect Our Mental Health Without Us Even Realizing

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
The increased use of social media signifies that people today are more connected than we have ever been in the history of time. While...
Read more

X-rays With AI Could Be A Leading-Edge Diagnostic Tool For Covid-19

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
A team of researchers has found that X-rays could be a leading-edge diagnostic tool for Covid-19 patients with the help of Artificial Intelligence (AI)....
Read more

Yes, Your Second-Hand Car Needs Insurance. Here’s WHY

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
By Chola MS A common myth about owning second-hand cars is that you don’t have to insure them. Many new car owners are moving towards...
Read more

SYPWAI Platform – There Is A Place For Everyone Who Wants To Teach AI

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
By Evelina Brown SYPWAI has focused not on its expansion, but the development of companies as well AI introduction drives business growth and revenue by creating...
Read more

12 Most Prominent Reasons Why You Should Prefer To Buy USD

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
By Akash Sharma Foreign banks, as well as countries, actually have an inevitable demand for dollars for the purpose of international trading. Here we are...
Read more

History Dishtory: Adventures And Recipes From The Past

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
Have you ever wondered what the first meal was on the Moon or the last one on the Titanic? Was a stuffed turkey actually...
Read more

Google Report: WFH Jobs Search Grew By 140 Percent Across India

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
With remote working becoming a norm during the initial phase of the Covid-19 pandemic, there was 140 percent growth in "work from home WFH...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

인터넷바카라 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
더나인카지노 소개 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
in sink disposal unit on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
우리 카지노 쿠폰 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
https://centrovisitatorredeiguardiani.com/ on Coconut water is Nature’s Elixir that hangs about 20 feet off the ground: Know about its Benefits!
온라인 카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
e-office software free download on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
카지노 톡 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
forex trade on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
free download dhoom 2 full movie on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,537FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada