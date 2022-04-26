Three big questions that have emerged after Elon Musk's Twitter takeover

Here are three questions that have emerged after Musk's takeover of Twitter:

- Will Parag Agrawal remain the CEO of Twitter?

Twitter was till now a publically listed company. Musk's action is a complete takeover, which means Musk will buy out all the shares from shareholders for $54.20 per share. This now makes Twitter a private company with total control in the hands of Elon Musk. This also gives Musk the power to dissolve the entire board of Twitter and sack the present Indian origin CEO, Parag Agrawal. In November last year, Parag Agrawal was selected by Twitter co-founder and former CEO Jack Dorsey as his successor. It is popularly believed that Parag is an adherent believer of Dorsey's left-leaning policies and ideology.

Soon after the takeover on Monday, the news surfaced that Parag Agrawal will get approximately $42 million if Musk sacks him from the CEO position. This came from the research firm Equilar.