Facebook and Instagram have banned users who offer abortion medication by mail

Facebook and Instagram have removed posts from users who offered abortion pills via mail posts.

Facebook removed such posts, and also temporarily banned some of those users, on the same day when the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade case that had legalized abortion in the US, reports Motherboard, saying such posts violate its policy around pharmaceuticals.

"I will mail abortion pills to any one of you. Just message me," a Facebook user posted.

Following the Supreme Court's overturning of the Roe v. Wade case last week, social media users started sharing posts offering to mail abortion pills to people whose access to abortion has been stripped away.

