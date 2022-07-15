Meta seeks to address the human rights implications of the Rohingya genocide row

Meta (formerly Facebook) in its first-ever human rights report has largely defended its misinformation strategy while being self-congratulatory, saying that the company is protecting people from unlawful or overbroad government surveillance.

The 83-page report, covering 2020 and 2021, included insights and actions from human rights due diligence on products, countries, and responses to emerging crises.

"This report provides more details about our entire approach to managing human rights risks. While some areas of the report have been previously disclosed, many are new, such as the due diligence we performed regarding Covid-19 and Ray-Ban Stories," Meta said in a statement late on Thursday.

It highlights the important role that end-to-end encryption plays on WhatsApp in protecting people's privacy -- particularly journalists and human rights defenders -- and how "we're expanding it to our other messaging apps".

"We show how we manage risks related to human trafficking and exploitation through in-product features that raise awareness, deter violating behavior, and offer support to victims," said Miranda Sissons, Director of Human Rights at Meta.

The report also discusses work to increase teen safety on Instagram and the continuing work to fight child exploitation on WhatsApp, Facebook, and Instagram.