Sunday, April 4, 2021
Some Quick Tips And Guides To Nail The Traditional Look

Below are some quick tips and guides based on each body type to nail the traditional look

Ace your traditional look with these tips and tricks. Unsplash

Fashion trends are constantly evolving and style enthusiasts are hooked to the latest collections and options that are available on online and offline clothing stores. These traditional wears can swing from being maximalist to minimalist, going well with all body and skin types. However, the idea is to select the Kurti that can be easy to style and compliment the wearer without being overpowering.

Below are some quick tips and guides by Anuj Mundra, Chairman, and MD, Jaipurkurti.com based on each body type to nail the traditional look with manipulation of designs and colors.

Apple Shaped Body

If your upper body is wide compared to the lower body with rounded shoulders, average to big bust, or fullness around the middle, it’s best to go for darker shades with cotton and silk fabrics as they do not cling to the body. Necklines that are V-shaped or embellished will tend to draw attention to the much-endowed bust. Flared and cuffed sleeves will help in highlighting the best assets while accentuating your best features.

Banana Shaped Body

A banana-shaped body or the rectangular body type is an evenly proportionate shape, which means that the shoulders, hips, and waist are evenly proportioned. The size can vary from small to medium bust but the waist is not defined.

traditional look
The features for the right Kurti will complement the body type. Unsplash

The features for the right Kurti that will compliment this body type include a broad and deep neckline with a clinched waist. One can opt for panel detailing along with pleats and a front placket. While choosing the bottoms, select slightly slim and sleek bottoms such as churidars or leggings to complete the look.

Pear-Shaped Body

The pear-shaped body types are one with full hips and thighs along with a defined waist and narrow shoulders. Wearing lowers which are dark in color, teaming up with lighter Kurtis will draw attention to the torso. Necklines that have collar patterns, boat, or square cuts will enhance the look. For sleeves, one can go for a bishop and roughed arms. Straight-long Kurtis will add length to your body.

ALSO READ: Transform Your Home With Regional Traditional Art Forms

Hourglass Shaped Body

This body type includes a defined waist and bust along with the bottom and hips. With this body type, you can carry off the Kurtis of all types. Pair them with palazzos and or straight-line pants and you will get a stunning look. Do not go for ill-fitted Kurtis. A flared Kurti can be the best pick as it will give a fuller look. Additionally, a streamlined cut would prove to be perfect for this body type.

Inverted Triangle Shaped Body

This body type calls for a straight and squared shoulder line along with a smaller bottom. Choosing flared Kurtis that fit well on the bust and slightly low necklines that will take away the attention from broad shoulders. Sleeves in the raglan style create an illusion of an evenly distributed look throughout the body and would be perfect for this body type. Make sure that you go for longer Kurtis and layer them with Patiala or skirt. One can avoid anything with strong shoulder detailing or high necklines to shift to an appealing style for a traditional look. (IANS/SP)

Previous articleHere’s Why Antibiotics May Not Be Good For Infants
Next articleA Persepective On Transforming American Communities

