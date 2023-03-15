New telescope to search for ancient radio waves on the dark side of the Moon





"The Moon is easier to reach than Mars, but everything else is more challenging," said Paul O'Connor, a senior scientist in DoE's Brookhaven National Laboratory and LuSEE-Night Project Instrument Scientist.



"There's a reason only one robotic rover has landed on the Moon in the last 50 years, while six went to Mars, which is 100 times farther away. It's a vacuum environment, which makes removing heat difficult, and there's a bunch of radiation," he added.



LuSEE-Night must reject heat in a vacuum environment during the day and keep itself from freezing at night -- all while powering itself through 14 days of continuous darkness and conducting first-of-its-kind science.



"The power has to come from a battery, which can only be so efficient based on its size," O'Connor said.



Further, Brookhaven physicist Anze Slosar stated that "LuSEE-Night is not a standard radio telescope," but will be "more of a radio receiver".



"It will work like an FM radio, picking up radio signals in a similar frequency band. The spectrometer is at the heart of it. Like a radio tuner, it can separate out radio frequencies, and it turns signals into spectra."