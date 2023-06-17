Ex-ISRO official promoted Sisir Radar test flew drone fitted with 'Rabbit SAR'

According to him, the drone that was designed as per their specification has a battery endurance capability of one hour.



"The SAR is of mass 14 kg including structure and its own power source. It will have six antennas, three looking at either side of the drone. It can operate either single polarization and interferometry mode or full polarimetric mode. We tested in single polarization and interferometry mode," Misra added.



According to him, technology wise it is a novel one. The SAR is designed at L band with 1 metre resolution.



"Nobody has this capability of resolution at this band," Misra said.



"It is India's first Software Defined Radar. Ninety per cent of the SAR RF section is implemented in digital, in python language," he said.



Interestingly the test flight was done on the day when Sisir Radar completed one year after it hired its first employee. Now the company's headcount is 30.