Frequent space activities depositing alloy aerosols in atmosphere: Study

Scientists have discovered significant amounts of metals in aerosols in the atmosphere, likely from increasingly frequent launches and returns of spacecraft and satellites

The mass of metal in the stratosphere -- the second layer of the atmosphere of Earth -- is changing atmospheric chemistry in ways that may impact the Earth's atmosphere and ozone layer, they revealed in a paper published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.

As part of NASA's Airborne Science Programme, a team at Purdue University flew a WB-57 aeroplane to sample the atmosphere 19 km above the ground in Alaska, where circumpolar clouds tend to form.

Similar measurements were made from an ER-2 aircraft over the continental US.

Both groups use instruments hitched to the nose cone to ensure that only the freshest, most undisturbed air is sampled. The team detected more than 20 elements in ratios that mirror those used in spacecraft alloys.