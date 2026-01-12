ISRO’s PSLV-C62 Mission Ends in Failure After Third-Stage Anomaly, 16 Satellites Lost

India’s PSLV-C62/EOS-N1 mission, which took place on Monday, January 12, 2026, ended in failure. The mission was intended to launch 16 satellites, including EOS-N1 and 15 co-passenger satellites, all of which were lost despite a successful liftoff from Sriharikota. The Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV) lifted off from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre at around 10:17 am IST, marking India’s first space mission of 2026.

The first two stages and the stage separation performed as expected and captivated viewers across the country. However, silence gripped mission control after the ignition of the third stage, with no telemetry updates confirming successful orbit insertion.

“The performance of the vehicle up to the end of the third stage was as expected. Close to the end of the third stage, we are seeing a little more disturbance in the vehicle roll rates, and subsequently, a deviation was observed in the flight path. We are analysing the data, and we shall come back at the earliest,” ISRO Chairman V. Narayanan said in a statement. Later, ISRO confirmed in a post on X that the PSLV-C62 mission encountered an anomaly during the end of the PS3 stage and that a detailed analysis had been initiated.