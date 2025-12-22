Bangladesh Spirals Further Into Chaos as NCP Leader Motaleb Shikder Is Shot in Khulna, Intensifying Fears Over Political Stability, Minority Safety, and the Viability of Upcoming National Elections

Key Points:
The unstable situation in Bangladesh escalates further as another political leader, Muhammad Motaleb Sikdar, also known as Motaleb Shikder was shot in Khulna by unknown assailants.
The recent attack follows Sharif Osman Hadi’s death and brutal lynching of Bangaldeshi Hindu worker Dipu Chandra Das, intensifying communal and political violence.
The troublesome situation poses a risk on the law and order situation of the country, with ineffective governance, violent protests and a risk on the safety of minority communities.
Violent protests in Bangladesh continued to escalate further on Monday, December 22, 2025. Another political leader, Motaleb Shikder was shot in Khulna, Bangladesh, by unknown assailants. Motaleb Shikder was a prominent leader in the NCP (National Citizen Party), and also a key figure in the 2024 protests that led to Sheikh Hasina’s fall.
A key aide of Sharif Osman Hadi, Motaleb Shikder was actively involved in the protests against Indian High Commissions in Bangladesh. The recent attack follows the death of Sharif Osman Hadi, which led to the violent clashes in the country.
The violent clashes targeted minority communities in Bangladesh. Dipu Chandra Das, a Hindu garland factory worker was lynched to death by a mob, on Thursday, December 18, 2025. His body was tied to a tree, and then burned. The situation in Bangladesh remains very volatile, with the recent attack questioning the law and order situation in the country.
Motaleb Shikder was shot dead at around 11:45 am, in the Khulna area. The fatal attack on Motaleb Shikder occurred near Gazi Medical College Hospital. He was shot in the head by masked gunmen, while he was preparing for his party’s rally in the area.
Muhammad Motaleb Sikdar, who is also known as Motaleb Shikder played an important role in the NCP. He was designated as the divisional chief of NCP in Khulna, and central organiser of its workers’ wing, Jatiya Sramik Shakti.
After the ousting of Sheikh Hasina and the ban of Awami League government in Bangladesh, elections are scheduled to take place in February-March 2026. However, the recent political turmoil and violent situations in the country raise a serious question on the country’s governance. Amid the ongoing demands of the extradition of Sheikh Hasina, Sheikh Hasina has responded that given the current turmoil in Bangladesh, it is not safe for her to go there.
