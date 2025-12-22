Bangladesh Spirals Further Into Chaos as NCP Leader Motaleb Shikder Is Shot in Khulna, Intensifying Fears Over Political Stability, Minority Safety, and the Viability of Upcoming National Elections

Motaleb Shikder was shot dead at around 11:45 am, in the Khulna area. The fatal attack on Motaleb Shikder occurred near Gazi Medical College Hospital. He was shot in the head by masked gunmen, while he was preparing for his party’s rally in the area.

Muhammad Motaleb Sikdar, who is also known as Motaleb Shikder played an important role in the NCP. He was designated as the divisional chief of NCP in Khulna, and central organiser of its workers’ wing, Jatiya Sramik Shakti.

After the ousting of Sheikh Hasina and the ban of Awami League government in Bangladesh, elections are scheduled to take place in February-March 2026. However, the recent political turmoil and violent situations in the country raise a serious question on the country’s governance. Amid the ongoing demands of the extradition of Sheikh Hasina, Sheikh Hasina has responded that given the current turmoil in Bangladesh, it is not safe for her to go there.

