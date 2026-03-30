ISRO Technologies Sold to Private Firms at Steep Discount: Parliamentary Panel

The committee noted that high-end technologies developed through public funding, including those related to satellites, rockets, advanced materials, chemicals, and specialised sub systems, were being transferred to private players at undervalued rates relative to their commercial potential. It warned that such pricing structures allow private firms to generate significant profits while originating public institutions receive only marginal returns.

According to data reviewed by the panel, around 100 technology transfer agreements have been signed for 61 technologies developed by government entities. Nearly 70 of these technologies were transferred for less than ₹10 lakh each. Within this group, many were licensed for under ₹5 lakh, some for as little as ₹6,000, and a few were transferred at no cost.

The committee also observed that there is currently no credible mechanism to verify whether the benefits of low-cost technology transfers are being passed on to the intended users for whom the technologies were developed. It recommended adopting a more competitive and market aligned pricing framework that reflects the true commercial value, uniqueness, and societal impact of publicly funded technologies.

Responding to the panel’s queries, the Department of Space said that its commercial arm, NewSpace India Limited, has been facilitating the transfer of technologies developed by ISRO and other government entities to Indian industry. The department also stated that it is moving towards a more structured and market based pricing system.

To improve transparency and accountability, the panel recommended the creation of clear guidelines for determining technology transfer costs. According to the department, a Standing Committee has been constituted under IN SPACe comprising representatives from the Department of Space, ISRO headquarters, IN SPACe, NewSpace India Limited, and the respective ISRO centres. The committee evaluates technology transfer fees by considering development costs, market demand, number of potential industry adopters, and possible downstream applications. The panel suggested that the Standing Committee calculate charges in accordance with such guidelines. In addition, the committee recommended that all technology transfer agreements be subject to periodic third party audits.