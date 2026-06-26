Raipur's Class 10 Student Makes History with Selection for International ShakthiSAT Mission

MAHIMA RAJPUT, a class 10 student from Raipur, Chhattisgarh has been selected for the ‘ShakthiSAT,’ an international all-women space mission led by Chennai-based Space Kidz India. This is a major student led space program that brings together various students from 108 countries.

Mahima said that she first learned about the ‘ShakthiSAT’ through her school principal who informed her guidance teacher. She will join other students from 108 countries to build satellites in Delhi ahead of the planned October launch. These students will learn more about satellite technology.

A teenager who was just preparing for her class 10 board examination, is now learning how to build a satellite and advanced satellite technology. This mission is expected to provide students practical exposure to satellite education and global space collaboration.

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From Raipur to Space: Mahima Rajput’s Selection

While speaking to ANI, Mahima Rajput expressed her happiness. She said, "I am selected for the Mission 'ShakthiSAT', my guidance teacher registered me for the mission. After I registered, some modules came up, which clarified the basic concepts related to science and satellites. There were a total of 21 modules and 365 lessons, which helped us a lot to learn about satellite technology. We were trained in how to make satellites, which include participants from 108 countries. On August 23, 2026 we have to go to Delhi, where we will build a satellite that will land on the surface of the Moon, and another satellite will revolve around the Moon's orbit.”

Mahima was selected for ‘ShakthiSAT’ mission through a competitive procedure that evaluates candidate’s aptitude in science and mathematics alongside a demonstrated passion for space technology. Her selection was publicly declared and her family participated in several media coverage of the achievement. Another student, Riya Panwar of Army Public School, Meerut, has also been selected for the mission. A fact celebrated by the school's official institutional account as a "proud moment."

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What is ShakthiSAT?

ShakthiSAT stands as the female-led lunar satellite mission for female students. This mission is supported by Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO), IN-SPACe (Indian National Space Promotion and Authorization Center), and the UK-based Meridian Space Command. This kind of mission seeks to redefine the future of space exploration. This mission will serve as a symbol of inclusivity, empowerment, and innovation.

Dr. Srimathy Kesan, the founder and CEO of Space Kidz India will lead the ShakthiSAT. The program trains over 12,000 girls on a global level in satellite technology, aiming to launch an all-girl-built satellite and ultimately a lunar payload. The ShakthiSAT includes training through 21 modules and 365 lessons in which the students will learn about the basics of science, satellites and space technology.

According to the mission plan, one satellite is expected to land on the Moon’s surface, while another will revolve in the Moon’s orbit. The ShakthiSAT mission is all set for a launch in October 2026 and is aimed to provide school students practical exposure to satellite development and international space collaboration.

(Edited by Harsh Pandey)

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