Iranian Human Rights activist and VOA host Masih Alinejad among TIME's Women of the Year

TIME magazine on Thursday named Iranian human rights activist and VOA program host Masih Alinejad among the publication’s 12 Women of the Year for her work on behalf of women’s rights in her home country.

The women come from “across the globe and have made significant impact in their respective communities and fields,” TIME said in a statement.

Executive Editor Naina Bajekal and Senior Editor Lucy Feldman said the list “examines the most uplifting form of influence by spotlighting leaders who are using their voices to fight for a more equal world.”

Speaking to VOA Thursday, Alinejad said it was hard to know whether "to be happy or not."

"In normal circumstances, for me as a woman who comes from a very tiny village in north of Iran, to be selected for Women of the Year list of TIME magazine should bring joy and happiness. But these days, these situations in Iran, are not normal times for us," she said, describing the violence and repression the country's women endure.

TIME cited Alinejad, who has lived in exile since 2009, for her support of the ongoing anti-government protests in Iran.

The demonstrations began in response to the death in police custody last September of Mahsa Amini, 22, following her arrest for allegedly not adhering to the nation’s strict dress code for woman by not wearing her hijab correctly.

The protests are said to pose the greatest threat in years to the Iranian regime led by Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Alinejad told TIME, the “women of Iran are his biggest enemy.”