PROFILES IN TRAGEDY: Lives snuffed out by Myanmar’s junta

Editor’s note: This story contains descriptions that some readers may find disturbing. Reader discretion is advised.

The conflict engulfing Myanmar in the wake of the 2021 military coup has led to the deaths of hundreds of civilians and ordinary people who took up arms to fight junta troops, who have raided and razed villages, bombed them from the air and rounded up hundreds for detention, torture or immediate execution.

These are the stories of four people – a young couple, a veteran photographer and a nurse – who died last month.

CONFLICT BROUGHT THEM TOGETHER

The young couple was giddy with excitement on the eve of their wedding.

Ma Cho, 24, and her fiance Ko Pay, 19, were comrades-in-arms in the anti-junta resistance, and were finally going to receive their parents’ blessing to be married.

It was Friday, Feb. 17, and the lovers planned to spend the night with relatives in Thea Taw village in Myanmar’s Magway region before tying the knot in a ceremony the following day.

Myanmar’s civil conflict had brought the couple together. In the early days following the February 2021 military coup, Ko Pay – then 17 – participated in peaceful protests in the streets.

But after the junta violently cracked down on dissent, he decided to join the Southern YSO People’s Defense Force as part of the armed resistance in May of that year, according to Aung Maung, the head of that PDF.

Ma Cho had recently joined the group as well and the two fell in love during basic training. Photos show them holding hands and smiling.

Instead, it all turned into a nightmare.

Shot in the leg

After they reached their village on that Friday, a unit of junta soldiers raided the village.

The couple fled, but in the rain of gunfire, Ko Pay was shot in the leg and seized by the troops, who dragged him back to the village, said Aung Maung.

“Ma Cho followed him, pleading with the junta soldiers that he was her fiance – the kind of love that makes two people inseparable, even in the face of danger,” he said. “Ma Cho could have escaped but she did not ... and the two were caught.”