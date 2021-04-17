Saturday, April 17, 2021
IndiaLead Story

Spiritual Power To Guard, ‘Jai Shri Ram’ Printed Mask More In Demand

Masks with 'Jai Shri Ram' written on them are in demand because people believe that these masks have the 'spiritual power to guard them against the virus

Jai Sri Ram Masks
Mask with print Jai Sri Ram. IANS

As the second wave of covid19 is increasing everywhere especially in Maharashtra and other states. The only possible way to protect yourself is to wear a mask whenever you head outdoors. While taking all the safety measures people are following social distancing and are using masks to protect themselves. Due to the surge of Covid19 demand for masks is also increasing.

The patterns and designs have also played a major role in mask making and its usage. Similarly, the mask manufacturers from Uttar Pradesh have witnessed a sudden increase in the demand for ‘Jai Shree Ram’ printed masks of different colors.

People in Uttar Pradesh, are willing to buy more and more Ram printed masks. With people turning to prayers in the pandemic, masks with ‘Jai Shri Ram’ printed on them are in great demand.

Suruchi, who owns a boutique in Lucknow, said, “There has been a decline in demand for dresses so I decided to start making masks — some of them with ‘Jai Shri Ram’ written on them. Suddenly, I am flooded with requests for masks in various colors.” She said that she has supplied ‘Jai Shri Ram’ masks in large quantities to candidates contesting the Panchayat polls.

“I got orders for 2,000 masks from a candidate in Bakshi Ka Talab on the outskirts of Lucknow. Word soon went around and now I have ordered from districts like Sultanpur, Basti, and Maharajganj and I am finding it difficult to cope with the demand,” she stated.

Ashutosh Agarwal, who sells these masks in his grocery stores in Lucknow, said that masks with ‘Jai Shri Ram’ written on them are in demand because people believe that these masks have the ‘spiritual power to guard them against the virus. (IANS/SP)

