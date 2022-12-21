Best U.S.A. highlights in the World Cup 2022

By Rachel O'Dwyer

Now that the Qatar World Cup 2022 is over, it’s time to take a look at this year’s US team’s performance. With a talented squad and a history of solid performances on the world stage, the U.S.A. team was expected to have some exciting moments in Qatar.

USMNT Had Some Memorable Moments

The USMNT might not have made it to the World Cup Final; however, one cannot argue that the team didn’t meet certain expectations. After all, they managed to escape a difficult group and qualify for the Round of 16.

Of course, the team did not manage to get beyond that; however, after missing out on Russia back in 2018 during an embarrassing qualification period, it was a step forward for the team. With the next edition of the FIFA World Cup set to be held across the US, Canada, and Mexico, there is some renewed hope for the team to get even farther after this year’s improved performance.

Let’s go over some of the US Team’s top moments from this year:

Draw with Wales

The U.S. men's national team opened their 11th World Cup tournament with a 1-1 draw against Wales in Al Rayyan, Qatar. Tim Weah's first-half goal put the USMNT ahead before Gareth Bale converted a penalty late in the game.

The USMNT may have felt that they had deserved more on the night and fans in Qatar and back home will have probably been disappointed that they were unable to get the victory, as Gregg Berhalter’s side had managed to put in a very strong opening performance in the first game.