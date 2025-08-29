National Sports Day: Gujarat CM felicitates athletes and coaches in Ahmedabad

Ahmedabad, Aug 29: On the occasion of National Sports Day, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, on Friday, felicitated more than 20 sportspersons and coaches for their achievements in various disciplines at a special ceremony organised by the Sports Journalists' Association of Gujarat (SJAG) at Karnavati Club in Ahmedabad.

Olympic gold medallist and Padma Shri awardee Mirabai Chanu attended the event as a guest of honour, inspiring athletes with her presence.

Speaking on the occasion, CM Patel said, "Sportsmanship is an essential element in any game. Recognising athletes and coaches for their contribution on National Sports Day is a matter of pride for all of us."

He added that this year's celebration carries special significance for Gujarat, as the Union government has approved Ahmedabad's bid to host the Commonwealth Games 2030.

"With world-class stadiums, modern training facilities and a vibrant sports culture, Ahmedabad is well-prepared to be an ideal host city," the Chief Minister said.