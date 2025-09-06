Hockey India felicitates Vandana Katariya and Lalit Upadhyay for their stellar careers

Rajgir (Bihar), Sep 6: Hockey India today felicitated two stalwarts of Indian Hockey – former women’s hockey team forward Vandana Katariya and former Indian men’s hockey team forward Lalit Kumar Upadhyay – for their outstanding contributions to the sport. Both players had recently announced their retirements from international hockey, marking the end of two illustrious careers that inspired a generation of players and fans alike.

The felicitation took place in Rajgir on the sidelines of the ongoing Men’s Asia Cup, Rajgir, Bihar 2025. As a token of appreciation, Hockey India presented cheques of Rs 5 lakh each to Vandana and Lalit, acknowledging their dedication and service to the national teams.

Vandana, who officially retired in April, concluded a glittering career spanning more than 15 years. With 320 international caps and 158 goals, she departs as the most-capped player in Indian women’s hockey history. Since her senior team debut in 2009, Vandana has been at the forefront of Indian hockey’s biggest milestones, most memorably India’s historic fourth-place finish at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, where she became the first and only Indian woman to score a hat-trick at the Games.

Reflecting on the honour, Vandana Katariya said, “It has been the greatest privilege of my life to wear the India jersey and represent my country. Hockey has given me everything, and I will cherish these memories forever. I am deeply thankful to Hockey India for this recognition and, most importantly, to my teammates with whom I have shared every high and low over the past 15 years. They were like a family to me — we pushed each other, supported each other, and celebrated every victory together.

"Whatever I have achieved would not have been possible without their belief, hard work, and spirit. I am equally grateful to my family, who stood firmly by my side through every challenge and sacrifice, and whose constant encouragement gave me the strength to keep moving forward. I also thank all my coaches, support staff, and fans who inspired me throughout this journey, which has been truly unforgettable,” she added.

Meanwhile, Lalit Kumar Upadhyay, who announced his retirement in June, brought down the curtain on a stellar career that began in 2014. Over 11 years, Lalit played 183 matches for India, scoring 67 goals and earning a reputation as a natural playmaker and big-match performer.