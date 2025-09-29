Bharat destined to win no matter which field: HM Shah lauds India’s Asia Cup 2025 triumph over Pak

New Delhi, Sep 29: Union Home Minister Amit Shah hailed Team India’s dramatic five-wicket victory over Pakistan in the final of the Men’s T20 Asia Cup 2025, calling it “a phenomenal victory,” reinforcing the belief that the country is destined to win, no matter the field.

“A phenomenal victory. The fierce energy of our boys blew up the rivals again. Bharat is destined to win no matter which field,” Shah posted on X, capturing the national mood after India’s thrilling triumph at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday.

The win not only secured India’s ninth Asia Cup title but also underlined their unbeaten run in the tournament. Pakistan had looked firmly in control early in the game, racing to 113/1 in just 12.4 overs. However, India’s spinners led a stunning fightback. Kuldeep Yadav triggered a dramatic collapse as Pakistan lost their last nine wickets for just 33 runs, folding for 146 in 19.1 overs.

Kuldeep, who had gone for 23 runs in his first two overs, bounced back spectacularly, finishing with figures of 4/30, including three wickets in a game-turning 17th over. He was ably supported by Axar Patel and Varun Chakaravarthy, who took two wickets each, while Jasprit Bumrah claimed two at the death.