Bangladesh Indefinitely Bans IPL Telecast Following KKR Release of Mustafizur Rahman Ahead of 2026 IPL Season

Bangladesh has imposed an indefinite ban on IPL broadcasts following Mustafizur Rahman’s release from KKR ahead of the 2026 season.
The government said the BCCI-led decision lacked justification, triggering public anger and hurting national sentiment.
The move may strain India–Bangladesh cricket ties, affecting broadcasting, sponsorships and future tournaments.
Bangladesh has ordered an indefinite ban on the telecast and promotion of the Indian Premier League (IPL) across the country. The ban was imposed by the government on January 5 following the release of Bangladeshi pacer Mustafizur Rahman from the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) squad ahead of the IPL 2026 season.
The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting issued a directive instructing broadcasters to immediately curb all IPL broadcasts and promotional programmes until further notice. The government stated that the move was the result of strong public sentiment and was taken in the “public interest.”
The issue traces its roots to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) instructing KKR to release Mustafizur Rahman from their squad, a directive that was subsequently followed by the team management. The bowler had earlier been selected by the franchise during the December 2025 IPL mini-auction and was reportedly bought for ₹9.20 crore. KKR stated that it acted as per the BCCI’s instruction and removed the Bangladeshi player from the team “following due process and consultation,” adding that the management is ready to sign a replacement under existing rules.
This development came after KKR and its co-owner Shah Rukh Khan (SRK) faced public and political backlash for including a Bangladeshi player in the team. The controversy escalated amid unrest marked by anti-Indian slogans and the torching of major media outlets following the death of Bangladeshi youth leader Sharif Osman Hadi.
The Bangladeshi government, in its official order, stated that the BCCI’s instruction lacked any “logical reason” and had caused “distress, shock and anger among the people of Bangladesh.” It further highlighted that the halting of the IPL telecast was carried out in view of public sentiment, as the player’s release had deeply hurt national pride.
People across Bangladesh have come forward to support the government’s move, criticising the manner in which the situation was handled by the IPL and the BCCI. However, there has been no response so far from either the BCCI or the IPL authorities regarding the imposition of the ban.
Meanwhile, tensions appear to be rising between the two countries, with the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) reportedly expressing reluctance to send the national team to India for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup later this year. The BCB has urged the ICC to shift the venue from India to Sri Lanka, citing safety concerns and diplomatic strains.
The IPL 2026 season is scheduled to begin on 26 March.
