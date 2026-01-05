Bangladesh Indefinitely Bans IPL Telecast Following KKR Release of Mustafizur Rahman Ahead of 2026 IPL Season

The Bangladeshi government, in its official order, stated that the BCCI’s instruction lacked any “logical reason” and had caused “distress, shock and anger among the people of Bangladesh.” It further highlighted that the halting of the IPL telecast was carried out in view of public sentiment, as the player’s release had deeply hurt national pride.

People across Bangladesh have come forward to support the government’s move, criticising the manner in which the situation was handled by the IPL and the BCCI. However, there has been no response so far from either the BCCI or the IPL authorities regarding the imposition of the ban.

Meanwhile, tensions appear to be rising between the two countries, with the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) reportedly expressing reluctance to send the national team to India for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup later this year. The BCB has urged the ICC to shift the venue from India to Sri Lanka, citing safety concerns and diplomatic strains.

The IPL 2026 season is scheduled to begin on 26 March.