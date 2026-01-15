Mary Kom’s Personal Life Turns Into Bitter Public Spat After She Claims Ex-Husband Lived Off Her Earnings and Accuses Him of Financial Cheating, Sparking Online Storm

On the latest episode of Aap Ki Adalat, aired on January 10, 2026, Mary Kom said that Onler used to play football in the streets. “To tell you the truth, he was not even earning a rupee. Kuch bhi nahin, kahan sacrifice kiya? Subah shaam sotaa rehta tha (He used to sleep the whole day),” said Mary Kom.

She further took a dig at Onler by saying that he was living off a girl’s earnings. “I felt very sad. I was earning so much, all my beliefs and trust were there. Later, I found out my account was nearly empty,” she told India TV.

Many netizens on social media criticised the six-time world champion for discussing her personal life on television.

After the video of Mary Kom sparked widespread reactions on social media, Onler denied all allegations of financial cheating made by her. In an interview with Hindustan Times, Onler presented his side of the story, stating that he did everything for his family. “I was her driver. I was her cook. I did everything. And I did that because it was for our house and family. I lived like her slave,” said Onler.

He further urged not to disseminate disrespectful statements about him. He added, “We have obtained a divorce through a customary court, but don’t discredit my support.”

In another conversation with IANS, Onler accused Mary Kom of having an affair, claiming that he has proof to support his allegations. He said, “since 2017, she’s been having a relationship (with someone) working at the Mary Kom Boxing Academy. I have their WhatsApp messages as proof. I have proof.”

He also claimed that he knows the identity of the person with whom she was allegedly having an affair. The former couple tied the knot in 2005 and have four children.

World championship medalist boxer Gaurav Bhiduri told IANS that both parties should address the matter in a family court. “Right now, we can’t decide who is right; it’s just verbal statements from both sides,” said Bhiduri.

While many criticised Mary Kom for speaking ill of Onler, several users on X came to her defence, highlighting the pressure she faced in handling the family’s financial burden on her own. One X user wrote, “Women taking pride in husband's wealth and man taking pride in wife's beauty is the most stable marital equilibrium”

