Indian Batsman Rinku Singh's Father Dies of Cancer

New Delhi, Feb 27: India middle-order batter Rinku Singh's father, Khanchand Singh, died after battling stage-4 liver cancer, former spinner Harbhajan Singh confirmed the news via a social media post on Friday.

“Pained to learn about the demise of Shri Khanchand Singh Ji, father of Rinku Singh. This must be an especially difficult time for Rinku and his family, even as he remains committed to his responsibilities during the T20 World Cup,” Harbhajan wrote on X.

“My heartfelt thoughts and prayers are with him and his loved ones. May Waheguru grant eternal peace to the departed soul and give strength and courage to the bereaved family,” he added.

Rinku's father was on ventilator support at a hospital in Greater Noida and was in serious condition, which prompted the batter to fly back home this week.